Deftones reveal line-up and details for 2023 Dia De Los Deftones

Deftones have revealed the line-up for their fourth annual Dia De Los Deftones festival – find all the details below.

The 2023 edition of the event is due to take place at Petco Park in San Diego, California on Saturday, November 4.

Headlined, hosted, and curated by Deftones, the one-dayer will also include live performances from 100 Gecs, Knocked Loose, Doechii, Pinback, Pieri, Rile and Capra across two stages.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am local time tomorrow (Friday, August 18) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Alternatively, you can access a pre-sale now at the same link by using the code “TRACK”.

#DiaDeLosDeftones returns to San Diego on Nov 4, 2023 for our annual celebration of music and culture. This year we’ll be joined by 100 gecs, Knocked Loose, Doechii, Pinback, Pieri, Rile, and Capra. Tickets go on sale this Friday, 8/18, at 10AM PT. Our pre-sale begins tomorrow at… pic.twitter.com/kGLnspab5j — Deftones (@deftones) August 15, 2023

“Dia De Los Deftones showcases artists across the spectrum of culture, encompassing hip-hop, electronic, indie, alternative, and metal,” a press release reads.

“Inviting complete immersion and an inimitable experience, its concourse comprises art installations, local vendors, exclusive merchandise, and more. After three prior instalments, it has emerged as a celebrated annual tradition for Deftones and the greater Southern California community.”

Check out the official announcement video in the post above.

Last year’s edition of Dia De Los Deftones saw the likes of Turnstile, Phantogram and Freddie Gibbs take to the stage.

Speaking previously about the event, Deftones lead vocalist Chino Moreno explained: “We take a ton of pride in curating it; it’s a chance for us to put forth and showcase some artists that we love and respect, and putting on an amazing day of music and culture for our fans.”

Deftones released their ninth and most recent studio album, ‘Ohms’, back in 2020.

Talking to NME at Download Festival last summer, drummer Abe Cunningham explained that the band would maybe “try and jam on some new songs” once they returned home from touring.

As for what direction they wanted to head in next, Cunningham joked: “The next [album] is going to be soft as hell. Everyone’s going to weep uncontrollably for months. There’ll be a tissue shortage around the world.

“No, for better or worse, there are never any rules or preconceived thought put into much of what we create. It’s mostly just jamming it out and seeing what happens.”

Then, in late 2022, Moreno said in an interview that Deftones were “chipping away” at new material (via Metal Injection).