Deftones have revealed that their upcoming new album is primed for a 2020 release, while also confirming that producer Terry Date is back at the helm.
The California outfit, who are due to hit the road this summer, took to Instagram yesterday (February 24) to share an in-studio shot. In the black and white photo, frontman Chino Moreno is seen working behind the desk alongside Date.
In its caption, it’s said that the image was taken on May 25 last year and that Deftones were recording with Date somewhere in Los Angeles.
The producer previously worked on Deftones’ second LP ‘Around the Fur’ (1997), as well as its follow-up ‘White Pony’ (2000). He’s also produced material for the likes of Bring Me The Horizon, Slayer, Slipknot and Limp Bizkit.
After confirming the producer of their ninth album, Deftones also revealed that the project is currently at its mixing stage and will likely materialise this year.
The update was given to Australian outlet Mixdown by drummer Abe Cunningham, who also shed some light on how the band approached the recording process.
“We did things a little bit differently this time,” he explained. “We stretched everything out over the course of a couple of years, rather than blasting through in one go. The process has been mixed with about a year-long break, that we all agreed upon.”
He added: “Being rested and taking that time off really made us appreciate what we’re doing even more. When we’re all laughing and smiling and coming up with stuff together, just like when we were 17… it’s a beautiful thing.”
Last November, vocalist Moreno said that Deftones’ new record would “definitely” arrive in 2020, and that they’d already recorded an album’s worth of music at that point.
Deftones are set to perform at Download and Mad Cool festivals this summer, before embarking on an extensive US tour in late July.
Check out the full Deftones live schedule below:
