Deftones frontman Chino Moreno has admitted he’s unsure whether their new album will see the light of day this summer.

The band recently confirmed they’re mixing their forthcoming record and showcased new music during an Instagram Live stream.

Posting on Facebook, drummer Abe Cunningham, last month said that it had been hard for the band to finish the record due to the coronavirus outbreak, but moved to assure fans about its progress.

“We wanted to give you an update on our album and we’re currently mixing it. Given the current situation it’s been a bit difficult to get everyone in the same room, we can’t,” Cunningham said in a video to fans.

“So we’re slowly still doing that and wanted to thank you for your patience – it’s coming,” he said.

Now Moreno, has told Zane Lowe on his Apple Music show that the band may have to rethink their strategy.

“We started the record last summer and we, I mean, even before that we were taking our time and just doing at our leisure,” Moreno said. “We just started the mixing process a couple of months back. It worked out as far as doing it remote. Our producer, Terry Date who’s doing the record, he’s in Seattle. As a band, we’re all spread out anyways.

“Usually it would be a little more expedited had we all been able to be in the same room at the same time, but it’s working out and he just finished his first full round of mixing the whole record and now it’s going back to little things and particular things on each song. So we’re using the time, trying to at least, by still working on the record and there’s no rush obviously for us to get out and do anything. So we’re just taking our time with it.”

He added: “We haven’t really discussed [releasing it] it too deeply other than we plan on it coming out this summer. It’s not looking like we’re going to be able to get out there this summer to support it. So does it make sense to put it out when you can’t support it? Maybe. Maybe not. I don’t know.

“I think that’s something that we’re going to have to figure out sooner than later. But I think our mindset right now is just finishing it completely and making sure that it’s great. And then taking it from there.”