Deftones team up with Belching Beaver Brewery for ‘Ohms’ pale ale

Deftones have once again teamed up with Belching Beaver Brewery for a new pale ale celebrating their latest album ‘Ohms’.

The beer, which follows last year’s ‘White Pony’ 20th anniversary IPA, will be available in select cities in the US in the coming days. According to Belching Beaver, the beer is “hands down, one of the best thirst-quenching and flavourful beers we’ve ever brewed for you all”.

“Super stoked to announce our partnership with Deftones is five years strong and our newest release coming out is Ohms Pale Ale,” the brewery wrote on Instagram. “The first thing you’ll notice is the bright, citrusy aromas coming off of this generously dry-hopped pale ale. There’s plenty of lemon peel, grapefruit, and pineapple aromas with a blend of some light pine to give a more nuanced and complex tableau that isn’t found in a lot of pale ales.

“The finish is nice, light, and very refreshing. Hands down, one of the best thirst-quenching and flavourful beers we’ve ever brewed for you all. Don’t resist your curiosity and pick up this amazing Deftones collaboration! 5.5% ABV.”

Deftones took to Twitter to share the news, writing: “Announcing our latest Deftones x Belching Beaver collaboration, and the newest member of our collection: Ohms Pale Ale. This new recipe blends citrus notes with lemon peel and light pine, providing a more nuanced and complex flavour than your standard pale ale.

“16oz. 4‑packs will be available on February 1 for a limited time in select U.S. cities. More details, including nearest distributor locations, can be found at belchingbeaver.com upon its release.”

See the band’s tweet below:

Announcing our latest #Deftones x @BelchingBeaver collaboration, and the newest member of our collection: #Ohms Pale Ale. 16oz 4-packs will be available on February 1 for a limited time in select U.S. cities. More details can be found at https://t.co/Z7ISsIyowb upon its release. pic.twitter.com/ja746Y3yNZ — Deftones (@deftones) January 24, 2021

In a five-star review of ‘Ohms’, NME wrote: “‘Ohms’ is a very 2020 sort of album. This isn’t a year in which beauty makes all that much sense. These songs are as ugly as the news. As disfigured as the environment. As barren as the hope felt by the majority of the world’s inhabitants.

“Again, Moreno might as well be singing about what breed of guinea pig is the best, such is the obliqueness of the record’s words, but there’s truth here, amplified louder than perhaps ever before. ‘Error’ sounds much like the Sonic Youth songs explicitly created to upset people. Elsewhere, ‘Radiant City’, its stuttering riff as dirty as a bus station toilet, could have ignited a rock club’s dancefloor back in 1997.”

Meanwhile, Deftones’ Chino Moreno has released his first track in six years with his Crosses project.