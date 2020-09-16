Deftones tease new ‘Ohms’ single ‘Genesis’

Deftones have released a teaser video for a new single titled ‘Genesis’, out this Friday.

They shared the short, 24-second clip to their YouTube channel on Monday (September 14), which features shadowy, black-and-white footage of the band, the song’s title as well as its release date and times.

The new song comes just four weeks after the outfit announced their forthcoming album with the release of its title track, ‘Ohms’. Before sharing the single, the band blacked out the profile pictures on their social media pages, hinting that a new album announcement was on the way.

The upcoming ten-track record is slated for release on September 25 via Reprise Records. Deftones have reunited with ‘Around The Fur’ and ‘White Pony’ collaborator Terry Date to produce the record.

Deftones frontman Chino Moreno recently opened up about the reflective lyrics of the title track and launch single ‘Ohms’ in an interview with NME.

“As the last song on the record, it’s kind of sung in retrospect – it’s looking back not just at the batch of songs that come before it, but our lives and our surroundings,” Moreno told NME. “The verses are reflecting, but the chorus kind of says, ‘Yes this, but this‘ – it’s saying that time will change with the decisions we make. It’s a question and an answer.”

“It’s a dichotomy of reflecting on negative things, but coming out of it optimistic,” he added.

Deftones recently celebrated the 20-year anniversary of their acclaimed record ‘White Pony’, and will be releasing a remix LP titled ‘Black Stallion’ to mark the occasion. They also recently teamed up with Belching Beaver brewery to launch a beer named after the record, with the album’s artwork adorning the cans.