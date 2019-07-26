It looks like Deftones may be teasing a new album

Whatever it is, it arrives on Monday

Deftones have taken to their social media platforms to tease something new, which is set to arrive on Monday (July 29).

Simply captioned “Monday”, the post features a photograph with a II symbol.

Comments under the post believe that the teaser is for a new album announcement, and Deftones have been teasing that they’re working on new material for quite a while now.

Back in March of 2018, the band posted studio pictures of a jam session, insinuating that work had begun on the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Gore’.

Frontman Chino Moreno then went on to give more specifics about the new album, and, most excitingly, compared it to their classic ‘White Pony’ LP.

“We’re definitely getting into experimental sort of modes, which is the funnest phase that we get into. One of the biggest records in our career is obviously White Pony, and it’s our most commercially successful record, as well, but that was also one of our most experimental records, especially for the time when it came out. That record, making it was… what’s a good word to describe it? We felt really free,” Moreno said.

Take a look at the post below:

Late last year, it was reported that Deftones frontman Chino Moreno was rumoured to be reforming his side-project ††† (Crosses), with a new post on the defunct band’s Facebook page prompting speculation.

Crosses, usually stylised as †††, were formed in 2011 by Moreno, Shaun Lopez and Chuck Doom, and released a single, self-titled solo album in 2014. They were reported to be working on a follow-up but have been silent since 2016.