Deftones update fans on status of previously shelved ‘Eros’ album

Deftones drummer Abe Cunningham has given an explanation as to why the band’s long-shelved ‘Eros’ album still hasn’t been released.

Speaking in a new interview, Cunningham discussed the 2008 project, which the band started before bassist Chi Cheng was involved in a serious car accident. He died in 2013.

“It was never completed, and that’s what people don’t get, like, ‘What, you’re just sitting on it?’ And I mean no, we’re not just sitting on it, we never finished it,” Cunningham told Download TV, a virtual edition of Download Festival, the UK’s biggest metal festival designed to take the place of 2020’s cancelled edition this weekend (June 12-14).

He added: “And then [Chi] got in his accident and that’s kinda where it just stopped. And quite frankly it’s not that good. There’s some songs that are really good.”

When asked about potentially releasing the album, he answered: “We’ve talked about putting out maybe a condensed version or an EP of four or five songs, something like that, and that kind of makes sense. But we have to get into all the legalities of it and all that stuff and also we have to finish it. But yeah, it would be nice for that to see the light of day, definitely.”

Watch the interview below:

Elsewhere in the interview, Cunningham discussed the status of the band’s ninth studio album, which frontman Chino Moreno had previously stated would “definitely be out” this year.

“We actually tracked everything over the summer, last summer – June and July – we were in the studio tracking,” Cunningham told Download TV, a virtual edition of Download Festival designed to take the place of 2020’s cancelled edition this weekend (June 12-14). “But we actually just completed everything… We were down in L.A. recording, but we mixed up in Seattle.”

Asked if there was a release date, Cunningham replied: “It should be coming along, hopefully, maybe September. I heard something.”

Meanwhile, Deftones have postponed their upcoming US tour in light of the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement via Instagram, the band said: “Due to current regulations, and uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, we must reschedule our North American tour dates.

“We’re currently rescheduling the dates for 2021, and you’ll be the first to know once they are confirmed. All tickets will be honoured or refunded upon our next announcement regarding the tour.”