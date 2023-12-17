Demi Lovato and Jutes announce engagement

Demi Lovato and musician Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes have announced that they are engaged.

The ‘Cool For The Summer’ singer took to Instagram on Sunday (Dec 17) to share the news with their followers.

“I’m still speechless,” Lovato wrote alongside pictures of the pair together and an engagement ring. “Last night was the best night of my life and I can’t believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic.”

The ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ singer continued: “My love, I’m beyond excited to marry you.. every day I’ve spent with you has been a dream come true and I can’t wait to love and cherish you forever. Here’s to the rest of our lives. I love you baby.”

Jutes commented on the post, writing: “dunno i did to deserve you but you’re stuck with my weird ass now. i love you so much baby.”

A representative for Lovato confirmed to People that the couple had a “personal and intimate proposal” on Saturday (December 16) in Los Angeles.

The Canadian musician also shared his own post on social media, writing: “yesterday i asked my best friend to marry me and she said yes. i can’t imagine my life without you and thank god now i’ll never have to. feeling like the luckiest man alive right now. i’m so in love with you.”

Congratulations messages have quickly poured in for the couple, including comments from Norman Reedus, Christian Serratos, JoJo and renforshort.

Lovato and Jutes announced their relationship on Instagram in August 2022, Lovato’s first public romance since breaking off their engagement with actor Max Ehrich in September 2020.

Jutes is also credited as a writer on songs from Lovato’s 2022 album ‘Holy Fvck’, including tracks ‘Substance’, ‘Happy Ending’ and ‘City of Angels’.

In a three-star review of the album, NME described it as a “sonic middle finger and a bold return to rock roots”. It added: “The star harks back to their earlier days with this collection of head-banging guitar solos and ferocious riffs – though the slowies let it down a bit.”

After the album’s release, Lovato said they planned to stop touring after wrapping up last year’s North and South American run, citing ongoing complications with an unspecified illness.

In September of this year, Lovato signed a new management deal after parting ways with former manager Scooter Braun.