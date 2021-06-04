NewsMusic News

Olly Alexander, Demi Lovato and more to host YouTube Pride party

Olly Alexander will perform an exclusive song during the event

By Elizabeth Aubrey
Olly Alexander and Demi Lovato
Olly Alexander and Demi Lovato - Credit: Getty

Demi Lovato, Olly Alexander and more are set to host a YouTube Pride party later this month.

They will be joined by a number of guests for the event, including Mawaan Rizwan, Munroe Bergdorf, Daniel Howell, Tyler Oakley, Trixie Mattel, Kim Chi, Monet X Change, Miss Peppermint and Denali Foxx.

YouTube Pride’ will kick off on the Years & Years YouTube channel at 8pm BST on June 25.

Speaking about the event, Alexander said: “I’m very excited to be co-hosting my own variety show with some super talented LGBTQ+ cuties and I get to co-host with the cute and funny Mawaan.

“We’ll be chatting to some gorgey people from the community, there will be live music surprises and, yes, I will be performing an exclusive song.”

Years & Years’ Olly Alexander (Picture: Getty)

Rizwan added: “I’m so excited to be doing the show for YouTube Originals alongside my mate Olly. Pride is a great celebration of our LGBTQIA+ community and I’m really looking forward to a party this year after everything that has happened.

“Pride month is such an important time for so many of us in the community and to be co-hosting this global event, and showcasing some of the most talented Queer people in the world, is SO exciting.

“I can’t wait for you all to join us for a Pride Party like you’ve never seen before – we’re pulling out all the stops and we’ve got SO many surprises in store…”

The event is aiming to raise money for The Trevor Project in the US; in the UK money raised will go to akt – a charity that supports LGBTQ+ people who are in a hostile living environment or are homeless.

Recently, Lovato said that the “patriarchy” held them from coming out as non-binary. Back in May, the singer made the personal announcement on their Twitter account with a video and a series of tweets.

In a later interview on Jane Fonda’s programme Fire Drill Fridays, Demi said the patriarchy – a system or society where men have more dominance and power – held them back from coming out sooner.

Lovato said: “After years of living my life for other people, trying to make myself smaller for the patriarchy, they run the industry, they are at the centre of everything.”

They continued: “When I realised that, I thought, ‘What are the ways that the patriarchy has been holding me back?’ And for me, it was putting me in a box telling [me], ‘You are a female, this is what you’re supposed to like, this is what you’re supposed to do, don’t dream bigger and don’t speak louder.’”

