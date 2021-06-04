Olly Alexander, Demi Lovato and more to host YouTube Pride party

Speaking about the event, Alexander said: “I’m very excited to be co-hosting my own variety show with some super talented LGBTQ+ cuties and I get to co-host with the cute and funny Mawaan.
“We’ll be chatting to some gorgey people from the community, there will be live music surprises and, yes, I will be performing an exclusive song.”
Rizwan added: “I’m so excited to be doing the show for YouTube Originals alongside my mate Olly. Pride is a great celebration of our LGBTQIA+ community and I’m really looking forward to a party this year after everything that has happened.
“Pride month is such an important time for so many of us in the community and to be co-hosting this global event, and showcasing some of the most talented Queer people in the world, is SO exciting.
“I can’t wait for you all to join us for a Pride Party like you’ve never seen before – we’re pulling out all the stops and we’ve got SO many surprises in store…”
The event is aiming to raise money for The Trevor Project in the US; in the UK money raised will go to akt – a charity that supports LGBTQ+ people who are in a hostile living environment or are homeless.
Lovato said: “After years of living my life for other people, trying to make myself smaller for the patriarchy, they run the industry, they are at the centre of everything.”
They continued: “When I realised that, I thought, ‘What are the ways that the patriarchy has been holding me back?’ And for me, it was putting me in a box telling [me], ‘You are a female, this is what you’re supposed to like, this is what you’re supposed to do, don’t dream bigger and don’t speak louder.’”