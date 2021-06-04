Olly Alexander, Demi Lovato and more to host YouTube Pride party

Demi Lovato, Olly Alexander and more are set to host a YouTube Pride party later this month.

They will be joined by a number of guests for the event, including Mawaan Rizwan, Munroe Bergdorf, Daniel Howell, Tyler Oakley, Trixie Mattel, Kim Chi, Monet X Change, Miss Peppermint and Denali Foxx.

‘YouTube Pride’ will kick off on the Years & Years YouTube channel at 8pm BST on June 25.

Advertisement

Speaking about the event, Alexander said: “I’m very excited to be co-hosting my own variety show with some super talented LGBTQ+ cuties and I get to co-host with the cute and funny Mawaan.

“We’ll be chatting to some gorgey people from the community, there will be live music surprises and, yes, I will be performing an exclusive song.”