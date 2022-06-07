Demi Lovato announces eighth studio album ‘Holy Fvck’

Demi Lovato has shared details of a new studio album, entitled ‘Holy Fvck’.

The album, announced yesterday (June 6), is Lovato’s eighth. It follows over a year on from their 2021 album ‘Dancing With The Devil… The Art Of Starting Over’, and is set for release on August 19 via Island Records. The album announcement also follows on from Lovato announcing a forthcoming new song, ‘Skin Of My Teeth’, last week (May 27).

The song will serve as the album’s lead single, and is set for release this Friday (June 10). It was produced by Oak Felder, who began working with Lovato on their 2017 album ‘Tell Me You Love Me’. The evening before its official release, Lovato will premiere ‘Skin Of My Teeth’ as musical guest on that night’s taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

An accompanying trailer has also been shared for the album, directed by Nick Vernet. The trailer depicts an old man holding up a camera before showing footage of Lovato in the studio, and Lovato lying in a bathtub. A snippet of what is presumably audio from ‘Skin Of My Teeth’ soundtracks the trailer. Watch it below:

In a press statement, Lovato described the creative process of ‘Holy Fvck’ as “the most fulfilling yet” out of all of their studio albums. “I’m grateful to my fans and collaborators for being on this journey with me,” they said. “Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself.”

Lovato went on to thank her fans – commonly known as “Lovatics” – for their support, whether they have been “rocking out with me since the beginning” or “just now coming along for the ride”.

“This record is for you,” Lovato concluded.

Outside of music, Lovato has most recently been working in television as host of the four-part Peacock series Unidentified with Demi Lovato. The series explored theories on aliens, extra-terrestrial beings and UFOs – which also lead to an unexpected interaction with renowned scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson.