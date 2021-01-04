Demi Lovato back in the studio, says Scooter Braun

Demi Lovato is back in the studio working on new music, according to her manager Scooter Braun.

The record executive, who also manages the likes of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, took to Twitter yesterday (January 3) to announce that Lovato was back recording.

“Demi is in the studio,” he wrote, following it up with a pair of emoji eyes.

Advertisement

The singer, whose last album was 2017’s ‘Tell Me You Love Me’, recently appeared on All Time Low’s ‘Monsters’, alongside blackbear.

Demi is in the studio 👀 — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) January 3, 2021

The pop punk band teamed up with their “long time friend” on a new version of the track from their acclaimed LP, ‘Wake Up, Sunshine’.

Lovato also teamed up with up with Marshmello in September for a new awareness song called ‘OK Not To Be OK’, released to coincide with Wolrd Suicide Prevention Day.

According to a press release, the song – penned by Gregory “Aldae” Hein, James Gutch and James Nicholas Bailey – serves “as a humbling reminder that it’s ok to let go of feelings of self-doubt and embrace the fact that we’re all human”.

Meanwhile, Pharrell Williams has shared his thoughts on the recent dispute between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun, after the latter notoriously purchased the singer’s former record label and the master rights to her first six albums.

Advertisement

Braun’s Ithaca Holdings LLC acquired the Big Machine Label Group back in June 2019, giving the company the rights to six of Swift’s albums from her 2006 self-titled debut through to 2017’s ‘Reputation’. The singer signed with Republic Records, who are owned by Universal Music Group, in 2018.

Speaking in a new interview, Pharrell called the fall out between the pair “unfortunate” and said that the industry isn’t always fair to its artists.