Demi Lovato calls Lizzo a “fucking Queen” for defending their pronouns

Demi Lovato has thanked Lizzo for defending their pronouns after a photographer misgendered them, calling her a “fucking queen”.

The R&B star was snapped by paparazzi wearing a top with Lovato’s face on it while out to dinner in LA.

One of the photographers asked Lizzo: “Is that a message to Demi? Should she reach out?” The musician replied: “They.” However, the photographer didn’t correct the pronouns they were using to refer to Lovato and asked again: “Have her contact your team?”

Advertisement

Lizzo once again corrected them, saying: “Their team. Demi goes by they now.”

“Demi goes by ‘they’” – Lizzo corrects a paparazzi after they misgendered Demi pic.twitter.com/p9PVff08PL — Demi Lovato News (@justcatchmedemi) July 1, 2021

After a fan footage of the moment on social media, Lovato responded on her Instagram Story. “@lizzobeeating you fucking queen I love you,” she wrote. “Thank you.”

Demi via Instagram story (ddlovato) pic.twitter.com/SelJ7oRxx6 — Demi Lovato News (@justcatchmedemi) July 1, 2021

Lovato came out as non-binary and announced they identified with the pronouns they/them earlier this year. In a video at the time, they said: “Over the past year and a half, I’ve been doing some healing and self-reflective work. Through this work, I’ve had the revelation that I identify as non-binary.

“I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression, and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering.”

Advertisement

The pop star later told Jane Fonda during an episode of the actor’s programme Fire Drill Fridays that the patriarchy had held them back from coming out sooner.

“When I realised that, I thought, ‘What are the ways that the patriarchy has been holding me back?’,” they said. “And for me, it was putting me in a box telling [me], ‘You are a female, this is what you’re supposed to like, this is what you’re supposed to do, don’t dream bigger and don’t speak louder.’”