Demi Lovato calls on Mike Pence to trigger 25th Amendment: “Trump is unfit to lead”

Demi Lovato has called on Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Donald Trump from presidential office, after his supporters were condemned for storming the Capitol last week.

The singer posted on Instagram over the weekend, days after the ugly scenes broke out in the U.S. capital.

“We must all come together condemning the mob that stormed the Capitol this week,” she captioned a video of The View co-host Meghan McCain calling for action against Trump.

Advertisement

“Donald Trump incited violence against our democratically elected officials and is unfit to lead this country.”

“@vp, please invoke the 25th amendment + congress please move forward with impeachment,” she continued. “We must protect the future of our democracy.”

McCain, the daughter of late Senator John McCain, responded: “Thank you for sharing Demi.”

While the 25th Amendment was discussed immediately after last week’s dramatic scenes, it is believed that the president is more likely to face an article of impeachment for “wilfully inciting violence against the government of the United States”.

Lovato previously confirmed that she plans to record new music as a direct response to the dramatic events.

Advertisement

“THIS IS WHY I POST AS MUCH AS I DO. THIS IS WHY I CARE. THIS CANNOT HAPPEN ANY FUCKING MORE,” she previously wrote on Twitter.

“I’m angry, embarrassed and ashamed. I’m in the studio working on something special after today’s assault on democracy.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Lovato has released music in response to US politics and Donald Trump’s administration, having shared her damning single ‘Commander In Chief’ in the lead-up to the November election. Lovato, who co-wrote the track with Finneas, performed it live at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

Over the weekend, Trump was banned from his Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts over fears that his posts could incite further violence.