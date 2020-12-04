Demi Lovato has collaborated on a new version of All Time Low‘s hit song ‘Monsters’ (feat. blackbear).

The re-versioned single, which features vocals from Lovato, was released today (December 4) and comes with an animated lyric video which you can watch below now.

The original recording of ‘Monsters’ (feat. blackbear) appears on All Time Low’s latest album ‘Wake Up, Sunshine‘, which entered the UK Official Album Chart at Number Three earlier this year. It also marked the band’s first-ever Number One US radio hit, and it has topped the modern rock charts oversees for a total of 11 weeks.

All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth said of Levato’s collaboration: “Demi’s been a friend for a long time and we’re really excited that she was down to lend her absolutely incredible voice to this song as we reimagine it and continue to celebrate all the ways it’s connecting with fans around the world.”

In other news, Gaskarth revealed that he and Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus have been working on new material for their project Simple Creatures while in lockdown.

“Having that sense of purpose and job that you still have to do regardless of what’s going on in the outside world is kind of grounding,” he told NME earlier this year.

And Lovato teamed up recently with Marshmello for a new awareness song called ‘OK Not To Be OK’, released to coincide with Wolrd Suicide Prevention Day on September 10.

According to a press release, the song – penned by Gregory “Aldae” Hein, James Gutch and James Nicholas Bailey – serves “as a humbling reminder that it’s ok to let go of feelings of self-doubt and embrace the fact that we’re all human”.