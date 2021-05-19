NewsMusic News

Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary: “Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me”

"[This] allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering"

By Sam Moore
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato performs onstage during the OBB Premiere Event for YouTube Originals Docuseries "Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil" at The Beverly Hilton on March 22, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. (Picture: Rich Fury/Getty Images for OBB Media)

Demi Lovato has come out as non-binary.

The singer made the personal announcement on their Twitter account this morning (May 19) with a video and a series of tweets.

“I want to take this moment to share something very personal with you,” Lovato said in the video.

“Over the past year and a half, I’ve been doing some healing and self-reflective work. Through this work, I’ve had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I’ll officially be changing my pronouns to they/them.”

Lovato continued: “I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression, and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering.”

The singer followed the video with a series of tweets where they told their fans that they were “proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary”.

“I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson,” Lovato added. “Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me.

“I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way.”

Last week it was announced that Lovato will host a new unscripted limited series about UFOs called Unidentified.

