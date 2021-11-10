Demi Lovato criticised for partnering with conspiracy theory website

Demi Lovato has been criticised for partnering with a website that is accused of being a “hub” for QAnon conspiracy theorists.

Last week, the singer revealed that they are a new ambassador for the website Gaia, writing: “Thrilled to be a @wearegaia ambassador. Understanding the world around us (the known and the unknown) is so exciting to me!”

However, a new report from The Daily Beast has criticised Gaia, which markets itself as the “Netflix of spirituality”, as featuring “hoaxes about sinister aliens, vaccines, world-spanning cabals, and reptilian overlords”.

In a statement announcing Lovato’s involvement, Gaia said: “After several profound experiences practicing Dr. Greer’s meditation protocols intended to make contact with extraterrestrials, Lovato became enamored with the study of consciousness.

“Continuing down their rabbit hole, Lovato quickly fell in love with Gaia original series “Ancient Civilizations” and “Deep Space.’”

It added: “Gaia believes the fanbase Lovato continues to cultivate has a desire to dig deeper into the more important questions regarding the nature of reality.”

Responding to the partnership, fans have been criticising Lovato’s involvement, with one saying they are “promoting dangerous conspiracy content, including ancient alien and lizard people material Gaia uses to lure readers to right-wing extremism.”

Another added: “I don’t care if they want to investigate UFOs or conspiracy theories on their own time. What I do care is how they are promoting a site that amplifies dangerous conspiracy theories to the 118,000,000 followers on IG.

“It’s not only “Gaia believes the fanbase Lovato continues to cultivate has a desire to dig deeper into the more important questions regarding the nature of reality” But this amplifies an avenue of radicalization to a base of individuals willing to follow in the footsteps an idol.”

A seemingly large part of Lovato’s reasons for partnering with Gaia came from their fascination with UFOs.

Last month, Lovato made headlines when they said that “calling extraterrestrials ‘aliens’ is derogatory”.

The singer made the comment while promoting the new documentary Unidentified, which sees Lovato investigate the truth about perceived UFO phenomena.

Quashing fan speculation that they have an unreleased song called ‘Aliens’ during a chat with E! News, Lovato said people shouldn’t call extraterrestrials “aliens” because it is a “derogatory term for anything”. “I call them ETs,” they added.

Scientist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson then jokingly hit back at Demi Lovato‘s comments on aliens, saying they “have no feelings”.

Admitting that Lovato was just being “considerate,” Tyson also wondered why the singer was “worried about offending them by calling them an alien” as humans can’t know what “is going on in the head of species of life from another planet?”