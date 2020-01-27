News Music News

Demi Lovato debuts new song ‘Anyone’ in emotional Grammys comeback

It marked her first live performance in almost two years

Nick Reilly
Demi Lovato at the 2020 Grammys (Pic: Getty)

Demi Lovato made an emotional return to the Grammys last night, marking her first live appearance in almost two years.

The singer debuted ‘Anyone’ at the ceremony, a song which sees Lovato referencing her battles with addiction after she was hospitalised in 2018 following a suspected drug overdose.

Lovato initially struggled with her first attempt to sing the song and stopped after one line before eventually proceeding to deliver one of the evening’s most powerful performances.

Advertisement

“I tried to talk to my piano, I tried to talk to my guitar, Talk to my imagination. Confided into alcohol,” Lovato sings on the new track.

Visibly emotional during the performance, Lovato’s live comeback prompted an outpouring of support, with immediate applause coming from the audience inside the Staples Center.

Read more: Grammys 2020 nominations: A Billie Eilish clean sweep, BTS snub and Lizzo shocker

Praising the performance, Pink wrote on Twitter: ” Oh Demi Lovato, you just tore me down. I’m so glad you’re here to sing those words, to sing like that. You just gave the whole world a gift straight from the heart. Thank you.”

Advertisement

Lovato previously told Apple’s Beats 1 that she had penned the song only days before her 2018 overdose.

Elsewhere at the ceremony, Billie Eilish made history by taking home the awards for all four major categories – picking up Album Of The Year, Best New Artist, and Song Of The Year and Record Of The Year for ‘Bad Guy’.

The night also saw performances from the likes of Eilish, Grande, Lizzo, and Aerosmith, who performed without their drummer Joey Kramer. Lil Nas X also performed with some of the artists who collaborated with him on the various remixes of his hit single ‘Old Town Road’, including DiploBilly Ray Cyrus and BTS.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Film News

Entertainment world pays tribute to Kobe Bryant, who has died in a helicopter crash

Matthew Neale -
RIP Kobe Bryant
Read more
Music News

Here are all the winners from the 2020 Grammys

Rhian Daly -
Performances on the night will came from the likes of Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Ariana Grande, and Lil Nas X
Read more
Live Reviews

Slipknot at The O2, London: The masked menaces where they belong – with as many people as possible

The O2, London – Saturday January 25, 2020
Read more
Advertisement
NME Logo

NME is the world’s defining voice in music and pop culture. They’ve been breaking what’s new and what’s next since 1952.

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.