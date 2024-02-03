Demi Lovato defends performing ‘Heart Attack’ for heart attack survivors

Demi Lovato has defended her decision to perform hit single ‘Heart Attack’ for a group of heart attack survivors.

The singer took the stage at the American Heart Association’s annual Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection concert earlier this week (January 31) in New York. The event is intended to raise awareness about deadly cardiovascular ailments.

But Lovato faced backlash after choosing to perform her 2013 single with one user writing: “Demi Lovato sang her song ‘Heart Attack’ at an American Heart Association Event…if that ain’t the most tone deaf thing I’ve ever heard.”

Another added on TikTok: I think ‘Heart Attack’ should have been left off that list, considering there was a roomful of people who have had heart attacks. I just don’t know the motivation behind that one.”

But a spokesperson for the singer defended her decision to perform the song via Entertainment Weekly, writing: “She spoke on the mind-heart connection. It was a sensitive moment intended to champion the women in the room – the very reason why Demi was at the event.

“She did open with a beautiful intro on why she chose the song and addressed the room, talking about the mind and heart connection. It was actually a beautiful moment.”

Introducing the song, the singer said at the concert [via The Hollywood Reporter]: “While my next song is about the intense feelings that come with falling in love as well as heart break, opening yourself up, taking risks and not being afraid to do it again, this song has many parallels for me, my journey and a reminder for all of us in the room just how strong the mind-heart-body connection truly is.”

Lovato herself suffered a heart attack in 2018 following a drug overdose.

