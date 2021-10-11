Demi Lovato honours late friend in emotional track ‘Unforgettable (Tommy’s Song)’

Demi Lovato has honoured their late friend in a heartfelt new track titled ‘Unforgettable (Tommy’s Song)’.

Lovato shared the tribute on Saturday (October 9) in an emotional post, dedicating it to model Thomas Trussell III, who passed away in 2019 as a result of drug overdose.

They wrote: “Two years ago I lost someone who meant so much to me. His name was Tommy and he was such a beautiful, special man. I wrote this song the day after I found out that he had lost his battle with addiction. This disease is extremely cunning and powerful..”

Listen to ‘Unforgettable (Tommy’s Song)’ below:

“You begged me not to forget you/But how could I?/You’re unforgettable,” Lovato sings. “I wish we had the time to say/I wish we had more time to waste/I wish I didn’t have to pray for you to hear me”.

The 29-year-old artist went on to state that all net proceeds of ‘Unforgettable (Tommy’s Song)’ will go towards The Voices Project, a non-for-profit organisation working to end the addiction crisis in America.

They also encouraged anyone struggling with addiction to reach out to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s national helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

I’m beyond grateful and proud to announce all net proceeds of this song will be going to the Voices Project founded by @RyanForRecovery if you know anyone who is struggling please call 1-800-662-HELP — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) October 9, 2021

Demi Lovato has spoken openly about their struggles with addiction, particularly after their near-fatal overdose on fentanyl-laced heroin in 2018. Experiences of substance abuse, sexual assault and more are also detailed on their 2021 album ‘Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over’.

Just last month, Lovato featured on G-Eazy’s latest track ‘Breakdown‘, which focused on both artist’s inner demons. The accompanying music video shows the rapper facing media headlines about his arrest and assault charges, while Lovato faces responses to their overdose.

