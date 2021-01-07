Demi Lovato is recording new music in response to pro-Trump protests in the US Capitol

Demi Lovato says she’s recording new music in response to the pro-Trump protests that broke out on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. last night (January 6).

On Twitter, the pop singer said “[her] heart is broken” and that “I’m in the studio working on something special after today’s assault on democracy”.

“It makes me to sad to believe how naive I was to think this couldn’t possibly happen, and yet it did. Here we are,” Lovato wrote.

Advertisement

“For everyone in my comments saying “where’s d7” or wanting me to sing instead of speaking up about what needs to change in this country… THIS IS WHY I POST AS MUCH AS I DO. THIS IS WHY I CARE. THIS CANNOT HAPPEN ANY FUCKING MORE.”

THIS IS WHY I POST AS MUCH AS I DO. THIS IS WHY I CARE. THIS CANNOT HAPPEN ANY FUCKING MORE. I’m angry, embarrassed and ashamed. I’m in the studio working on something special after today’s assault on democracy.#impeachtrumptonight — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) January 7, 2021

This wouldn’t be the first time Lovato has released music in response to US politics and Donald Trump’s administration, having shared her damning single ‘Commander In Chief’ in the lead-up to the November election. Lovato, who co-wrote the track with Finneas, performed it live at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

“I literally don’t care if this ruins my career. This isn’t about that. My career isn’t about that,” she said in defense of the song.

“I made a piece of art that stands for something I believe in. And I’m putting it out even at the risk of losing fans. I’ll take integrity in my work over sales any day.”

Advertisement

CNN has reported today (January 7) that the US Capitol has been secured after protestors breached security and clashed with police. Four people have been reported dead, including one woman who was fatally shot in the chest on Capitol grounds.

Earlier this week, Lovato’s manager Scooter Braun tweeted that the singer was back in the studio recording. Her last full-length release was 2017’s ‘Tell Me You Love Me’, but she has also since released collaborative singles with Marshmello, Sam Smith and All Time Low.