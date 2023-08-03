Demi Lovato joins LE SSERAFIM on remix of ‘Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard’s Wife’

LE SSERAFIM have announced a brand-new remix of their hit song ‘Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard’s Wife’, this time featuring Demi Lovato.

The rework of LE SSERAFIM’s popular song will feature brand-new vocals from Demi Lovato. “I see it written on your face, yeah / I know you want a little taste, yeah / You know I’ll put you in your place / You’re crawling on the floor, begging me for more,” she sings in the new teaser.

Advertisement

Last week, LE SSERAFIM teamed up with Japanese-British singer Rina Sawayama on a new remix of the English version of ‘Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard’s Wife’. In June, the girl group also released a remix of the song, which featured fresh verses by South Korean rappers BIBI, Mirani and CAMO.

‘Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard’s Wife’ originally appeared on LE SSERAFIM’s first studio album ‘Unforgiven’, which was released in early-May. The record’s lead single was also titled ‘Unforgiven’ and it featured legendary record producer Nile Rodgers of disco band Chic.

Back in June, NME featured ‘Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard’s Wife’ on our list of the 15 best K-pop songs of 2023 so far, calling the song a “sleek Jersey club number that grows infinitely more addictive with every listen”.

Elsewhere, LE SSERAFIM’s ‘Unforgiven’ was also listed as one of NME‘s best albums of 2023 so far. It was one of two K-pop records to be featured on the list, alongside IVE‘s first studio album ‘I’ve IVE’.