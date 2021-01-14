Demi Lovato to open up on overdose in “honest” new documentary series

Demi Lovato will open up about her 2018 overdose in a new YouTube documentary series.

The first two episodes of Dancing With the Devil, directed by Michael D. Ratner, will be available free of charge via the singer’s official channel on March 23.

Production on the four-part film began during Lovato’s Tell Me You Love Me World Tour in 2018, the same year the pop star was hospitalised and subsequently entered rehab following an overdose.

Advertisement

According to a press release, Dancing With the Devil will offer “an honest look back at some of the most trying times in Lovato’s life as she unearths her prior traumas and discovers the importance of her physical, emotional, and mental health”.

“It’s been two years since I came face-to-face with the darkest point in my life, and now I’m ready to share my story with the world,” Lovato explained.

“For the first time, you’ll be able to see my chronicle of struggle and ongoing healing from my point of view. I’m grateful that I was able to take this journey to face my past head-on and finally share it with the world.”

Ratner said that viewers will finish watching the series “with a complete understanding of everything [Lovato’s] been through and ultimately where she is going”.

“Demi stands for empowerment, and this documentary is going to answer the many questions that have been out there — providing a real window into the life of one of the biggest stars in the world, who is simply a human being.”

Advertisement

The remaining two episodes of Dancing With the Devil will be broadcast weekly for the following two Tuesdays (on March 30 and April 6).

Back in November 2019, Demi Lovato spoke publicly for the first time about her overdose, explaining that she had “overcome a lot” in her life since.

For help and advice on mental health: