Demi Lovato reflects on DMX’s overdose, says she suffers from survivors guilt

Demi Lovato has revealed that she sometimes suffers from survivors guilt after surviving a heroin and fentanyl overdose back in 2018.

The singer’s comments came in a new interview as she reflected on DMX’s recent suspected overdose that has left him in a coma fighting for his life in hospital.

The 50-year-old rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, is currently in the intensive care unit of White Plains Hospital in New York, where he was admitted on Friday (April 2) after going into cardiac arrest.

Speaking to TMZ, the ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ singer said: “Any time I see someone OD or pass away that’s in the public eye I immediately think, ‘That could have been you had you not been putting all this work into the last couple of years of your life’.”

She added: “There’s times I’ve felt like feeling survivor’s guilt. You do ask yourself, ‘Why am I still here, why are others not?’ It’s challenging. I have to realise that every day is a day that someone else doesn’t get.

“Every day I am here on this earth is a day I count my blessings. It makes me want to live the best life I can possibly have knowing others didn’t get the chance.”

Lovato released her new album ‘Dancing With The Devil… The Art Of Starting Over’ last week (April 2). It acts as a companion piece to her revelatory YouTube documentary – also called Dancing With The Devil – which is based on her recovery.

In a four-star review of ‘Dancing With The Devil… The Art Of Starting Over’, NME‘s Nick Levine called it “powerful, purposeful and uncompromising,” adding that it’s her “definitive artistic statement to date”.

Last month, Lovato came out as pansexual and opened up on how her religious upbringing saw her repress her sexuality when he was growing up.

The singer previously revealed she was queer in her Dancing With The Devil documentary and revealed more about her sexuality in a new interview. The singer spoke about how her religious upbringing saw her repress her sexuality when she was younger.

Meanwhile, a vigil for DMX was held by the rapper’s family, friends and fans earlier this week outside the New York hospital where he remains on life support following a heart attack.