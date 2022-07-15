Demi Lovato releases new pop-punk single ‘Substance’ and reveals ‘Holy Fvck’ tracklist

Demi Lovato has shared a new song called ‘Substance’ – scroll down to listen to it below.

The pop-punk track serves as the second preview of the singer’s eighth studio album ‘Holy Fvck’, which is due for release on August 19 via Island. Lead single ‘Skin Of My Teeth’ arrived last month.

“I’m so excited to share another taste of what’s in store for this album,” Lovato explained of ‘Substance’ in a statement.

“We can all relate to searching for something more in life, and I want this song to make you feel like you’re having a damn good time while doing it.”

In keeping with the new single’s sound, its official Cody Critcheloe-directed video, which you can view below, pays homage to pop-punk music videos from the late 1990s and early 2000s, “but with a modern twist”.

Lovato has also shared the full tracklist for ‘Holy Fvck’, which features collaborations with Yungblud (‘Freak’), Royal & The Serpent (‘Eat Me’), and Dead Sara (‘Help Me’). Other song titles include ’29’, ‘Heaven’, ‘City Of Angels’ and ‘4 Ever 4 Me’.

“‘Holy Fvck’ takes me back to my roots,” Lovato wrote on Instagram while sharing the LP’s back cover. “It’s a body of work that’s unapologetically me, and I can’t wait to perform it on tour for you!”

‘Holy Fvck’ tracklist:

1. ‘Freak’ (ft. Yungblud)

2. ‘Skin Of My Teeth’

3. ‘Substance’

4. ‘Eat Me’ (ft. Royal & The Serpent)

5. ‘HOLY FVCK’

6. ’29’

7. ‘Happy Ending’

8. ‘Heaven’

9. ‘City Of Angels’

10. ‘Bones’

11. ‘Wasted’

12. ‘Come Together’

13. ‘Dead Friends’

14. ‘Help Me’ (ft. Dead Sara)

15. ‘Feed’

16. ‘4 Ever 4 Me’

In a press statement, Lovato previously described the creative process behind ‘Holy Fvck’ as “the most fulfilling yet” out of all of their studio albums. “I’m grateful to my fans and collaborators for being on this journey with me,” they said. “Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself.”

Lovato went on to thank their fans – commonly known as “Lovatics” – for their support, whether they have been “rocking out with me since the beginning” or “just now coming along for the ride”.

Demi Lovato is set to hit the road in support of the forthcoming record next month. They’ll perform a string of dates in South America between August 30 and September 13, with a run of North American shows scheduled for August 13-November 6.

You can purchase any remaining tickets and see the full itinerary for Lovato’s North American tour here.