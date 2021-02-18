Demi Lovato says she suffered brain damage following 2018 drug overdose

Demi Lovato has opened up about her 2018 opioid overdose, telling reporters the incident left her with brain damage.

Lovato broke the news while speaking to the press at a promotional event for her upcoming documentary series, Dancing With The Devil.

“I was left with brain damage and I still deal with the effects of that today,” she said.

“I don’t drive a car because of blind spots in my vision…I had trouble reading.”

Lovato officially released the trailer for her docuseries today (February 18). In it, she explained that she “had three strokes, I had a heart attack” following her overdose.

“My doctors said that I had five to ten more minutes [to live],” Lovato said. Watch the trailer in full below:

As reported by NME last month, the singer’s forthcoming four-part docuseries will explore her overdose and its aftermath in depth.

A press release said that the series will offer “an honest look back at some of the most trying times in Lovato’s life as she unearths her prior traumas and discovers the importance of her physical, emotional, and mental health”.

Lovato was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital in July of 2018 after overdosing at her Hollywood Hills home. She was subsequently admitted to a rehab facility.

Dancing With The Devil premieres via YouTube Originals on March 23.

Earlier this month, Demi Lovato teamed up with Australian singer-songwriter, Sam Fischer, to release the single, ‘What Other People Say’.

“This song is a reflection on what it’s like to lose who you truly are in an effort to please other people and society,” Lovato said of the track in a press release.

