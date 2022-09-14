Demi Lovato says they plan to quit touring after ‘Holy Fvck’ cycle

Demi Lovato has revealed that they plan to stop touring after they wrap up their current North and South American run, citing their ongoing complications with an unspecified illness.

As reported by Billboard, Lovato took to their Instagram Story on Tuesday (September 13) to make the announcement, saying over a series of now-deleted posts: “I’m so f—ing sick I can’t get out of bed. I can’t do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys.”

Though Lovato has since removed those posts, they have shared several more alluding to their illness. Hours before taking to the stage at the Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile, they wrote that they’re “gonna power thru it for you guys”. Posting a photo of theirself from backstage, they captioned another Story update: “I barely have a voice. I’m gonna be pointing the mic to the audience a lot tonight. Please sing for me.”

Advertisement

In an update shared after the show, Lovato wrote: “You guys reeeeally pulled thru tonight. Thank you sooo fucking much – I love you more than you know.”

Following a short break over the next week, Lovato will continue their ‘Holy Fvck’ tour in Sacramento on September 22. They have a further 24 shows on the itinerary for this year, with the North American stint wrapping up in Irving, Texas on November 6. See the full list of dates here, and find tickets to the shows themselves here.

Lovato released ‘Holy Fvck’ last month, following the release of singles ‘Skin of My Teeth’, ‘Substance’ and ‘29’. In a three-star review, NME’s Hannah Mylrea called the album “a funeral for Lovato’s pop music” and “the start of a bold new era”.

Also in August, Lovato claimed that their team “barricaded” them in a hotel room to control an eating disorder, and discussed how they felt “survivor’s guilt” after their overdose because of Mac Miller‘s death. They also recently named Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams as their “dream” collaborator, and opened up about their choice to use both feminine and gender-neutral pronouns.