Demi Lovato speaks out on hospitalisation for first time: “I’ve overcome a lot”

"I genuinely see a fighter. I don't see a championship winner in there, but I see a fighter..."

Demi Lovato has spoken out publicly for the first time about her overdose last year, saying that she’s “overcome a lot” in her life since.

Making an appearance at the Teen Vogue Summit in Los Angeles on Saturday (November 2), the pop star reflected on being hospitalised and subsequently being transferred to rehab in 2018 as she struggled with her mental health.

She told those in attendance that she has “never been more in tune with who I am than where I’m at today,” revealing she was “a little nervous” about appearing in public again (via Billboard).

Speaking of her newfound self-love and a fresh outlook on life, Lovato also said she’s “an extremely sensitive person” and is taking a new approach in tackling critics.

“I am human, so be easy on me. And I’m so tired of pretending like I’m not human,” she explained. “That’s one thing that I won’t do anymore. When you say stuff, it affects me. I’m human. I try not to look, but I see it.”

Asked how she views herself when looking in the mirror, Lovato replied: “I see someone that’s overcome a lot.”

Lovato added: “I genuinely see a fighter. I don’t see a championship winner in there, but I see a fighter and I see someone that’s going to continue to fight no matter [what] challenges are thrown their way.”

The singer went on to say that she hopes people will focus on her music from now on. “I think that a lot of the things I’ve been through kind of outshined my successes in the music industry or acting now,” she said.

“I just want people to remember that that’s what I want to give to the world so please focus on that and not the other things.”

In the months following Demi Lovato’s hospitalisation, the star’s mother spoke out about how her “heart just dropped” after finding out about her overdose.

“I jumped out of the car and ran into the emergency room to be by her side,” she recalled. “She just didn’t look good – at all. She was in bad shape.”

For help and advice on mental health: