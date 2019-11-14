Demi Lovato teases new music is on the way for her “loyal” fans

"Recording a song for my loyal #Lovatics."

Demi Lovato has teased that some new music is on the way for her “loyal” fans.

In a new Instagram post, the musician shared some photos from inside the studio together with a silent video clip in which producer Oak Felder could be seen dancing to an unheard clip. Felder has worked with Lovato previously on songs including ‘Sorry Not Sorry’, ‘Only Forever’ and ‘Games’.

Lovato captioned the post: “Recording a song for my loyal #Lovatics…The ones who support me and whatever makes me happy…”

“If you hating – that ain’t you,” Lovato added. Captioning the silent video of Felder, Lovato wrote: “Wouldn’t y’all like to hear…” You can see the posts below:

Lovato recently spoke out publicly for the first time about her overdose last year, saying that she’s “overcome a lot” in her life since.

Making an appearance at the Teen Vogue Summit in Los Angeles earlier this month (November 2), the pop star reflected on being hospitalised and subsequently being transferred to rehab in 2018 as she struggled with her mental health.

She told those in attendance that she has “never been more in tune with who I am than where I’m at today,” revealing she was “a little nervous” about appearing in public again (via Billboard).

Speaking of her newfound self-love and a fresh outlook on life, Lovato also said she’s “an extremely sensitive person” and is taking a new approach in tackling critics.

