Demi Lovato and Tan France will co-host a Coming Out 2020 special broadcast on Facebook Watch tomorrow (October 9).

Facebook is marking National Coming Out Day with a one-off programme in which Lovato and France will speak to LGBTQIA activists, allies, entertainers and others from around the world to share “powerful and candid” testimonials about their coming out journeys.

Lovato, who is bisexual, and Queer Eye‘s fashion guru France, who is gay, will steer the one-hour show that features a performance by LP as well as testimonials from the likes of Ruby Rose (Batwoman, Orange Is The New Black).

Also on the TV programme is Angelica Ross (founder/CEO of TransTech Social Enterprises), stylist Law Roach, artist-choreographer-actor-model Leiomy Maldonado, actor Nico Tortorella, drag queen Trixie Mattel and digital influencer Tyler Oakley.

Coming out is a journey that is different for everybody, but Tan France and I are here to make sure those on the journey… Posted by Demi Lovato on Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Rob Eric, chief creative officer of Scout Productions, which is putting on the show, said: “Everyone in the LGBTQIA community has a different experience when it comes to their coming out journey. It’s that uniqueness that bonds us as a community, and Scout Productions is honoured to work with Facebook to celebrate Coming Out Day with everyone in the community no matter where you are on your path to sharing your gender identity and sexual orientation.”

National Coming Out Day (officially this Sunday, October 11) marks the anniversary of the National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights in 1987. Facebook Watch’s Coming Out 2020 will not only recognise coming out stories but also will support those who may be currently coming out, as well as those who may not yet be able to share their gender identity or sexual orientation.

Facebook and Instagram will also work together to roll out Instagram Guides made in partnership with PFLAG, It Gets Better Project, and The Tegan and Sara Foundation to offer tips on topics such as safety and support for those going through their coming out journey.

Viewers can watch Coming Out 2020 via Facebook App Page on Friday, October 9.

In other news, Lovato teamed up with Marshmello recently for a new single, ‘OK Not To Be OK’, which was released to coincide with World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10.

Meanwhile, France is expected to be back on the small screen in the coming months for season six of Netflix’s Queer Eye. This time the Fab Five will head to Texas to give people life-changing makeovers.