Demi Lovato will be making her first live appearance in almost two years at The Grammy Awards later this month (January 26).

The singer made the announcement via Instagram, where she posted a picture of herself with the caption: “I told you the next time you’d hear from me I’d be singing”.

The show will be Lovato’s first since she was hospitalised in 2018 following a suspected drug overdose.

Last November, Lovato spoke out publicly for the first time about the overdose, saying that she had “overcome a lot” in her life since.

Not long afterwards, she teased that new music was on its way soon, posting photos from a studio session, with producer Oak Felder seen dancing to an unheard clip.

Felder has worked with Lovato previously on songs including ‘Sorry Not Sorry’, ‘Only Forever’ and ‘Games’.

Also performing at this year’s Grammys is Billie Eilish, who has been nominated for six awards including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best New Artist and Song.

Lizzo, who’s up for a total of eight statues, will also perform to the star-studded crowd, and we’ll see special live outings from Aerosmith, Gwen Stefani, and Blake Shelton.