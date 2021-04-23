Demi Lovato has said she will no longer discuss her recovery after being criticised for revealing she is “California sober”.

The term refers to someone who only drinks and smokes marijuana, but does not take any other drugs.

Lovato shared the status of her sobriety in her recent four-part YouTube docuseries Dancing With The Devil, which saw her explain the events leading up to her near-fatal overdose in 2018 and followed her recovery.

“For me, I’ve decided that I’m probably never going to discuss the parameters surrounding my recovery and what that looks like,” she said in a new interview with Zach Sang.

“Because when I do get into details with people, it just kind of opens myself up for more scrutiny than I need.”

She continued: “It’s not saying that [being California sober] works for everybody, but it’s saying that that other solution isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution and there’s options. It’s just about identifying what works best for you and going forward with that.”

In the documentary, figures close to Lovato – including manager Scooter Braun and Elton John – said they disagreed with the star’s choice to keep drinking and smoking weed.

Earlier this month (April 2), the singer released her latest album, ‘Dancing With The Devil… The Art Of Starting Over’. In a four-star review, NME said: “Powerful, purposeful and uncompromising, this is her definitive artistic statement to date. Demi Lovato is done pretending, and it really suits her.”

Following the news that legendary rapper DMX was in a coma following a suspected overdose, Lovato said she felt survivor’s guilt. “Any time I see someone OD or pass away that’s in the public eye I immediately think, ‘That could have been you had you not been putting all this work into the last couple of years of your life,’” she said.

“There’s times I’ve felt like feeling survivor’s guilt. You do ask yourself, ‘Why am I still here, why are others not?’ It’s challenging. I have to realise that every day is a day that someone else doesn’t get.”