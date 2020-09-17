Manchester legend Denise Johnson’s debut album to be posthumously released

A posthumous album from the late Denise Johnson is set to be released next month.

The much-loved Manchester singer, who provided vocals on Primal Scream‘s ‘Screamadelica’, died in July at the age of 56.

Johnson had been preparing to release her debut solo album, ‘Where Does It Go’, which will now arrive on October 2 via ADASSA.

The collection will contain acoustic covers of The Smiths‘ ‘Well I Wonder’, 10cc‘s ‘I’m Not In Love’ and ‘True Faith’ by past collaborators New Order as well as two original tracks: ‘Nothing You Can Do’ and ‘Steal Me Easy’.

Serving as the record’s lead single, ‘Steal Me Easy’ was co-written by Johnson alongside French guitarist Fabien Lefrançois.

According to a press release, ‘Where Does It Go’ was “recorded completely live and features no studio tricks or computer wizardry” at Hope Mill Recording Studios in Ancoats, with the exception of ‘Steal Me Easy’. It was produced by Johnson and engineered by Manchester-based guitarist Thomas ‘Twem’ Twemlow.

“Denise got back in touch a few years after we’d first worked together, asking if I’d play acoustic guitar for her,” Twemlow explained. “We set about doing our own version of her favourite songs from various Manchester acts.

“One of the first she asked me to play around with was True Faith: my first thought was, ‘How the hell can I make an electronic track work on acoustic?” But, to be honest, when you’ve got someone like Denise singing, you can make anything work!”

Following the release of ‘Where Does It Go’, the album will be featured on Tim Burgess’ Twitter Listening Party series on October 5. Fans can follow the online event from 9pm.

You can pre-order/pre-save the album here and see its full tracklist below.

True Faith (New Order)

I’m Not In Love (10CC)

Nothing You Can Do (Denise Johnson)

Evangeline (Cherry Ghost)

Sunshine After The Rain (Ellie Greenwich)

Well I Wonder (The Smiths)

Steal Me Easy (Denise Johnson / Fabien Lefrançois)

Johnson’s other credits include contributions to Johnny Marr and Bernard Sumner’s supergroup Electronic, a number of collaborations with A Certain Ratio, and work on releases with I Am Kloot among many others.