Denise Welch meets Taylor Swift and Florence Welch as she enjoys The 1975’s UK tour

Denise Welch has been living it up on The 1975‘s UK tour, meeting Taylor Swift and Florence Welch and going viral.

Welch’s son Matty Healy and his band kicked off their ‘At Their Very Best’ tour of the UK and Ireland last week (January 8) in Brighton, and will play arena gigs throughout the month.

At the Brighton show, Loose Women star Welch was pictured waving to fans before the start of the show, with video also showing Welch and Healy’s father Tim Healy getting the crowd to cheer ahead of the gig.

In London last night (January 12), The 1975 were joined on stage by Taylor Swift, who gave a live debut to her hit single ‘Anti-Hero’ as well as covering The 1975’s ‘The City’.

Backstage at the show, Welch was pictured hanging out with Swift, with Florence Welch also in attendance. The famous band mum has since started trending on Twitter for her appearance.

“I adore her,” she wrote on Twitter of her Welch namesake Florence, captioning the Swift picture – which features Florence in the background – “Taylor with the Welch’s.”

See all of her adventures below.

Taylor with the Welch’s 👍👍 pic.twitter.com/F0eGuuWifP — Denise Welch (@RealDeniseWelch) January 13, 2023

I adore her ❤️ https://t.co/MDq4eDxJv9 — Denise Welch (@RealDeniseWelch) January 13, 2023

Footage shows the moment @the1975 was cheered on by frontman Matty Healy's parents, actors Tim Healy and Denise Welch, as the band performed at @BrightonCentre on Sunday🎵 The proud parents stood up and interacted with the crowd, smiling and waving.#Brighton #the1975 pic.twitter.com/rCpiDj1NLR — Brighton Argus (@brightonargus) January 9, 2023

Reviewing The 1975’s ‘At Their Very Best’ gig at New York’s Madison Square Garden, NME wrote: “It’s the kind of night that only The 1975 could host, the type of evening that leaves you buzzing and remembering why you love live music in the first place, walking home and thinking aloud, as one fan did before heading towards the subway: “I didn’t know how much I needed that.” The gig is now available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

The 1975’s UK and Ireland leg of their ‘At Their Very Best’ tour continues tonight (January 13) with a second London gig. Singer-songwriter and Dirty Hit labelmate Bonnie Kemplay is their support act. An intimate show at Gorilla in Manchester for War Child is also set for February 1.

You can see the full list of remaining dates below and buy your tickets here.

JANUARY 2023

Friday 13 – London, The O2

Sunday 15 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

Monday 16 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Tuesday 17 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Thursday 19 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro

Friday 20 – Manchester, Manchester Arena

Sunday 22 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Monday 23 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

Wednesday 25 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Thursday 26 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Sunday 29 – Dublin, 3Arena

Monday 30 – Belfast, The SSE Arena

FEBRUARY 2023

Wednesday 1 – Manchester, Gorilla