Denzel Curry announces new album ‘Melt My Eyez See Your Future’

Denzel Curry has announced details around his forthcoming fifth studio album, ‘Melt My Eyes See Your Future’.

A new Western-style teaser, showing Curry walking through a barren desert, offers some insight into who features on the album. Fans can expect contributions from T-Pain, Slowthai, Rico Nasty, Kenny Beats, JPEGMAFIA, Thundercat, Robert Glasper and more.

A release date for ‘Melt My Eyez See Your Future’ has yet to be shared. Watch the album’s trailer below.

‘Melt My Eyez See Your Future’ will be Curry’s first solo album since 2019’s ‘Zuu’. In a review of the album, NME‘s Kyann-Sian Williams wrote that Curry had “created a musical representation of his upbringing in the Sunshine state, evoking its intricate culture.

“His mixture of smoother, dreamier beats in opposition with harder-hitting and chest-bouncing ones create an aural journey and explanation as to why he is ‘real-ass n***a from the 305′.”

In 2020, Curry and Kenny Beats linked up to release joint album ‘Unlocked’, following it up with a remix album ‘Unlocked 1.5’ last year. Curry kept up a steady release of standalone singles throughout 2021, including ‘Bad Luck’ for DC Comics’ ‘Dark Knights: Death Metal soundtrack and ‘The Game’ for the Madden NFL 22 soundtrack.