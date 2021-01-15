Denzel Curry joins Nyck Caution on ferocious new cut ‘Bad Day’

Nyck Caution has released a new track called ‘Bad Day’ featuring Denzel Curry – listen to it below.

The Pro Era rapper’s new track is taken from his debut album ‘Anywhere But Here’, which was released today (January 15) and features Joey Bada$$, Maverick Sabre, Kota The Friend and Erick The Architect of Flatbush Zombies.

Referencing everything from T.I.‘s fashion decisions to SpongeBob SquarePants, ‘Bad Day’ is a ferocious cut that hears Caution and Curry jump around over a bed of thundering bass kicks and rapid-fire snares.

After Curry raps: “Boy-bo-boy got flow like an aqueduct/ If the shit ain’t real, it ain’t ‘Pac enough,” Caution kicks off his verse with no holds barred. “You mother fuckers not real, you imposters, bruh/ I wrote your name in a search, you ain’t poppin’ up/ Flex hard, feelin’ like Big Poppa Pump/ Beast Coast murder every fuckin’ possé cut.”

Listen to ‘Bad Day’ below:

Delivering a spin on classic New York rap sounds seasoned with his wry sense of humour and incisive storytelling, you can listen to Caution’s new album here – see the tracklist below.

‘Anywhere But Here’

01. ‘December 24th’ (ft. Elbee Thrie)

02. ‘Anywhere But Here’ (ft. Maverick Sable & Alex Mali)

03. ‘Motion Sickness’

04. ‘Vin Skit #1’

05. ‘How You Live It’ (ft. Joey Bada$$)

06. ‘What You Want’ (ft. GASHI)

07. ‘Dirt On Your Name’

08. ‘Vin Skit #2’

09. ‘Bad Day’ (ft. Denzel Curry)

10. ‘Coat Check/Session 47’

11. ‘Product Of My Environment’ (ft. Kota The Friend & Erick The Architect)

12. ‘Things Could Be Worse’ (ft. CJ Fly & Jake Luttrell)

13. ‘Something To Remember Me By’ (ft. TheMind)

14. ‘Kids That Wish’

‘Bad Day’ is the latest in a string of collaborations Curry has done as of late. Over the past few months, he’s hopped on tracks with slowthai, JPEGMAFIA and The Avalanches.

Back in October, the Floridian rapper shared a protest song entitled ‘Live From The Abyss’.

Clocking in at just under two minutes long, the track is a furious diatribe on the social and political climate of 2020, sampling a news broadcast from the Minneapolis protests in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.

“I don’t fuck with my president/ Tried to block all Mexicans/ If he hear this message/ Please don’t send swat to my residence,” Curry raps on the track.