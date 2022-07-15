Denzel Curry on people asking him to make a punk album: “Fuck no!”

Denzel Curry has revealed that fans have been asking him to make a punk album, an idea he is not a fan of.

The rapper released new album ‘MELT MY EYEZ SEE YOUR FUTURE’ back in March, and appears on the cover of NME today (July 15) for a new Big Read feature about the album, future plans and more.

During the feature, reference is made to Curry’s cover of Rage Against the Machine’s ‘Bulls On Parade’ for triple J series Like A Version, which he says had fans debating his crossover potential into punk and rock sounds.

Advertisement

“There are people who were super big rock-heads who said, ‘When I heard a rapper was going to cover this, I was very sceptical until I heard it. And you bodied it’,” he told NME.

Curry added: “Nobody’s ever bodied a Rage Against The Machine cover… I got a lot of praise for it and some people are even asking me to make a punk album, and I’m just not with that. Not now; hell no! A punk album? Fuck no!”

Asked about his potential as a crossover star in the pop-punk world, which has been achieved by the likes of Machine Gun Kelly in recent years, Curry responded: “If anything I’m more so big on flexibility, because when you call me a ‘pop-punk prince’, that’s like you’re putting me in a box – that’s not what I want you to do. I make sure every album sounds different. On this album, do you hear it sound like punk?

“You might hear it on ‘TA13OO’, maybe even on ‘Imperial’ – but ‘Nostalgic 64’ didn’t sound like punk. You can’t call me that: I did one cover and now everyone thinks I’m punk!”

Elsewhere in the Big Read, Curry referenced a viral tweet of his from earlier this year, in which he called himself “the best rapper alive – point blank, period.”

Advertisement

Asked if he stands by his statement of being the greatest rapper alive, he said: “I am! I don’t give a fuck!”

Of the backlash, he said: “I was so mad but, at the same time, very sensitive. I was like, ‘I am and who the fuck’s going to tell me I’m not?”

Reviewing ‘MELT MY EYEZ SEE YOUR FUTURE’ upon its release earlier this year, NME said: “It’s hard to revamp your sound with every project, but Denzel Curry is fast becoming the Renaissance man of Southern hip-hop, always 10 steps ahead of the game.

“For the fifth time – and in a different way than we might have expected – Denzel Curry has provided a priceless sense of self-discovery as he explores his countless facets.”