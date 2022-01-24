Denzel Curry shares new single ‘Walkin’, announces 2022 North American, UK and Europe tour

Denzel Curry has shared a new single, ‘Walkin’, the first to be lifted from his forthcoming album ‘Melt My Eyez See Your Future’.

The new cut sees the Florida-raised rapper deliver a powerhouse vocal performance, spitting rapid-fire bars above an atmospheric, Kal Banx-produced beat.

‘Walkin’ arrives alongside a sci-fi and western-themed video directed by Adrian Villagomez, in which Curry journeys across a desolate desert planet before a final confrontation with John Wayne. Watch that below:

Curry announced ‘Melt My Eyez See Your Future’ earlier this month with a teaser video, revealing the album would feature contributions from T-Pain, Slowthai, Rico Nasty, Kenny Beats, JPEGMAFIA, Thundercat, Robert Glasper and more. A release date is yet to be announced.

“I like traditional hip hop, I like drum and bass, I like trap, I like poetry, so a lot of that is going to be interwoven in this album including jazz and a lot of genres that I came up on as a kid and just being in my parents’ house,” Curry explains of the forthcoming album, the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Zuu’.

“This album is made up of everything that I couldn’t give you on TA13OO or Imperial because I was going through depression anger issues.”

In addition, Curry has announced North American, UK and European tour dates for 2022. The run kicks off in April in Denver and continues along throughout the US and the UK/Europe until August. See dates below.

In 2020, Curry and Kenny Beats linked up to release joint EP ‘Unlocked’, following it up with a remix project, ‘Unlocked 1.5’, last year.

Curry kept up a steady release of standalone singles throughout 2021, including ‘Bad Luck’ for DC Comics’ Dark Knights: Death Metal soundtrack and ‘The Game’ for the Madden NFL 22 soundtrack.

Denzel Curry’s 2022 tour dates are:

APRIL

Friday 1 – Denver, Mission Ballrom

Saturday 2 – Salt Lake City, Complex

Monday 4 – Seattle, Showbox SoDo

Tuesday 5 – Vancouver, Commodore Ballroom

Thursday 7 – Portland, Crystal Ballroom

Saturday 9 – Sacramento, Ace of Spaces

Sunday 10 – San Francisco, The Warfield

Sunday 17/24 – Coachella Festival

Friday 29 – Glasgow, SWG3



MAY

Sunday 1 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre

Monday 2 – Manchester, Academy

Wednesday 4 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

Friday 6 – Belgium, AB

Sunday 8 – Tilburg, Poppodium

Monday 9 – Paris, Elysee Montmartre

Tuesday 10 – Frankfurt, Zoom

Thursday 12 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Rockhal Club

Friday 13 – Munich, Backstage Werk

Sunday 15 – Berlin, Huxleys

Monday 16 – Prague, Mala Sportovni Hala

Tuesday 17 – Zurich, X-Tra

Thursday 19 – Hannover, Capitol

Saturday 21 – Copenhagen, Vega

Sunday 22 – Stockholm, Fållan

Tuesday 24 – Oslo, Rockefeller Music Hall

Thursday 26 – Helsinki, Vanha Ylioppilastalo

Friday 27 – St. Petersburg, Morze

Saturday 28 – Moscow, Glavclub

Monday 30 – Kiev, Stereo Plaza

JUNE

Wednesday 1 – Krakow, Klub Studio

Thursday 2 – Warsaw, Torwar

Tuesday 14/Wednesday 15 – Denver, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Friday 17 – Bonnaroo Festival

Saturday 18 – Atlanta, Tabernacle

Tuesday 21 – Orlando, House of Blues

Wednesday 22 – Miami, Fillmore

Friday 24 – New Orleans, Fillmore

Saturday 25 – Houston, Bayou Music Centre

Sunday 26 – Austin, Stubb’s

Tuesday 28 – Dallas, Southside Ballroom

Thursday 30 – Albuquerque, El Rey

JULY

Phoenix, The Van Buren