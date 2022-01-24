Denzel Curry shares new single ‘Walkin’, announces 2022 North American, UK and Europe tour

Denzel Curry has shared a new single, ‘Walkin’, the first to be lifted from his forthcoming album ‘Melt My Eyez See Your Future’.
The new cut sees the Florida-raised rapper deliver a powerhouse vocal performance, spitting rapid-fire bars above an atmospheric, Kal Banx-produced beat.
‘Walkin’ arrives alongside a sci-fi and western-themed video directed by Adrian Villagomez, in which Curry journeys across a desolate desert planet before a final confrontation with John Wayne. Watch that below:
Curry announced ‘Melt My Eyez See Your Future’ earlier this month with a teaser video, revealing the album would feature contributions from T-Pain, Slowthai, Rico Nasty, Kenny Beats, JPEGMAFIA, Thundercat, Robert Glasper and more. A release date is yet to be announced.
“I like traditional hip hop, I like drum and bass, I like trap, I like poetry, so a lot of that is going to be interwoven in this album including jazz and a lot of genres that I came up on as a kid and just being in my parents’ house,” Curry explains of the forthcoming album, the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Zuu’.
“This album is made up of everything that I couldn’t give you on TA13OO or Imperial because I was going through depression anger issues.”
In addition, Curry has announced North American, UK and European tour dates for 2022. The run kicks off in April in Denver and continues along throughout the US and the UK/Europe until August. See dates below.
In 2020, Curry and Kenny Beats linked up to release joint EP ‘Unlocked’, following it up with a remix project, ‘Unlocked 1.5’, last year.
Curry kept up a steady release of standalone singles throughout 2021, including ‘Bad Luck’ for DC Comics’ Dark Knights: Death Metal soundtrack and ‘The Game’ for the Madden NFL 22 soundtrack.
Denzel Curry’s 2022 tour dates are:
APRIL
Friday 1 – Denver, Mission Ballrom
Saturday 2 – Salt Lake City, Complex
Monday 4 – Seattle, Showbox SoDo
Tuesday 5 – Vancouver, Commodore Ballroom
Thursday 7 – Portland, Crystal Ballroom
Saturday 9 – Sacramento, Ace of Spaces
Sunday 10 – San Francisco, The Warfield
Sunday 17/24 – Coachella Festival
Friday 29 – Glasgow, SWG3
MAY
Sunday 1 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre
Monday 2 – Manchester, Academy
Wednesday 4 – London, O2 Academy Brixton
Friday 6 – Belgium, AB
Sunday 8 – Tilburg, Poppodium
Monday 9 – Paris, Elysee Montmartre
Tuesday 10 – Frankfurt, Zoom
Thursday 12 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Rockhal Club
Friday 13 – Munich, Backstage Werk
Sunday 15 – Berlin, Huxleys
Monday 16 – Prague, Mala Sportovni Hala
Tuesday 17 – Zurich, X-Tra
Thursday 19 – Hannover, Capitol
Saturday 21 – Copenhagen, Vega
Sunday 22 – Stockholm, Fållan
Tuesday 24 – Oslo, Rockefeller Music Hall
Thursday 26 – Helsinki, Vanha Ylioppilastalo
Friday 27 – St. Petersburg, Morze
Saturday 28 – Moscow, Glavclub
Monday 30 – Kiev, Stereo Plaza
JUNE
Wednesday 1 – Krakow, Klub Studio
Thursday 2 – Warsaw, Torwar
Tuesday 14/Wednesday 15 – Denver, Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Friday 17 – Bonnaroo Festival
Saturday 18 – Atlanta, Tabernacle
Tuesday 21 – Orlando, House of Blues
Wednesday 22 – Miami, Fillmore
Friday 24 – New Orleans, Fillmore
Saturday 25 – Houston, Bayou Music Centre
Sunday 26 – Austin, Stubb’s
Tuesday 28 – Dallas, Southside Ballroom
Thursday 30 – Albuquerque, El Rey
JULY
Phoenix, The Van Buren