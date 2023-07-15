Depeche Mode add extra dates to 2024 ‘Memento Mori’ tour

Depeche Mode have announced extra UK and European dates to their 2024 tour– find all the details below.

Last week, the band announced a new leg of gigs as part of their world tour behind last year’s ‘Memento Mori’ LP.

Now, they’ve added a second date at London’s The O2 on January 24, 2024, and a third gig in Cologne on April 8.

Having played at London’s Twickenham Stadium last month as part of a wider European tour, Depeche Mode will return to the UK for further gigs on Birmingham (January 24), Manchester (29) and Glasgow (31) as well as the two London shows.

See the full updated tour schedule below and buy tickets here.

Depeche Mode will play:

JANUARY 2024

22 – London, The O2

24 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

27 – London, The O2

29 – Manchester, AO Arena

31 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

FEBRUARY 2024

3 – Dublin, 3Arena

6 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis

8 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

10 – Copenhagen, Royal Arena

13 – Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena

15 – Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena

17 – Hamburg, Barclays Arena

20 – Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena

22 – Prague, O2 Arena

24 – Prague, O2 Arena

27 – Lodz, Atlas Arena

29 – Lodz, Atlas Arena

MARCH 2024

3 – Paris, Accor Arena

5 – Paris, Accor Arena

7 – Munich, Olympiahalle

12 – Madrid, Wizink Centre

14 – Madrid, Wizink Centre

16 – Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi

19 – Lisbon, Altice Arena

21 – Bilbao, BEC

23 – Torino, Pala Alpitour

26 – Budapest, MVM Dome

28 – Milan, Mediolanum Forum

30 – Milan, Mediolanum Forum

APRIL 2024

3 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena

5 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena

8 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena

Depeche Mode kicked off their 2023 ‘Memento Mori’ world tour in Sacramento, California back in March. They’re currently out on the road in Europe, with that stint due to wrap up next month. In September, the duo will begin an additional leg of dates across North America.

In a four-star review of the group’s recent London show, NME wrote: “What ultimately hits the hardest is the generosity of bangers and the graceful energy they arrive with.

“Look at that setlist: the bittersweet euphoria of ‘Everything Counts’, the furious stomp of ‘I Feel You’, a gnarly outing of ‘Wrong’, the Jacques Lu Cont dancey swagger of ‘A Pain That I’m Used To’, and that encore? ‘Just Can’t Get Enough’ into ‘Never Let Me Down Again’ into ‘Personal Jesus’? Come on. We’re in sexy goth heaven. You feel spoiled as an audience member, and we’d be lucky if this good feeling and compulsion of Depeche Mode’s current purple streak continues for years to come.”