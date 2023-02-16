Depeche Mode add extra North American leg to ‘Memento Mori’ world tour

Depeche Mode have added more North American shows to their 2023 ‘Memento Mori’ world tour – tickets will be available here.

The synth-pop duo – comprising Dave Gahan and Martin Gore – are due to hit the road in the US and Canada next month following the release of their 15th album, ‘Memento Mori’, which is out on March 17 via Columbia/Mute.

Today (February 16), Depeche Mode announced a second North American leg that takes in 29 new dates between late September and mid-December, 2023.

Advertisement

Extra gigs will take place in locations such as Mexico City, Austin, Houston, Dallas, New Orleans, Orlando, Brooklyn, Nashville, Philadelphia and Toronto. The run is set to conclude with a pair of LA gigs at the city’s Kia Forum and Crypto.com Arena.

Tickets for the newly-confirmed concerts go on general sale at 10am local time next Friday (February 24) – you’ll be able to purchase yours here. A fan pre-sale will go live on Tuesday (February 21).

Check out the full list of Depeche Mode’s 2023 North American dates, including their sold-out shows in March and April, on the official poster below.

Kelly Lee Owens and Gahan’s daughter Stella Rose will appear as the support acts on the first North American leg. It is not yet know who’ll open for the band when they return in the autumn.

Depeche Mode are also scheduled to tour in Europe, the UK and Ireland this year. Find any remaining tickets for the UK dates here.

Advertisement

‘Memento Mori’ follows on from the duo’s 2017 album ‘Spirit’, and is their first record since the death of founding member Andy Fletcher in May 2022. The group shared a new single called ‘Ghosts Again’ last week, before performing it live onstage for the first time.

During an interview with NME last October, frontman Gahan explained that he was initially hesitant about making a new Depeche Mode album.

“It wasn’t something I dived into, I have got to say,” he said. “At first I put up quite a bit of resistance. I would say, ‘I don’t know if I still want to do this’; all the usual kind of stuff, but there was a bit more of that than usual.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, the singer noted that although work on ‘Memento Mori’ had started prior to Fletcher’s death, the latter did not record any material for the project.

“He never got to hear any of it, which is really sad to me because there are songs on this record where I know he’d be like, ‘This is the best thing we’ve had in years’,” Gahan told NME. “I can hear his voice. I can also hear him saying, ‘Does every song have to be about death?’”

Despite its emotive themes, ‘Memento Mori’ is ultimately rooted in positivity, serving as an escape for Gahan and Gore. “The one thing I can do is make music with Martin,” the frontman went on, “then we can go do our thing and hopefully that brings people together. It’s just all too much [in the world and the news right now].

“You have to find a place for yourself somehow. This is what it is for us right now: making another record, and we’re going to go out and perform on these stages.”

You can watch Dave Gahan’s full video interview with NME above.