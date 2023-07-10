Depeche Mode announce new 2024 tour dates in UK, Ireland and Europe

Depeche Mode have announced new UK, Ireland and European tour dates for 2024 – find all the details below.

The duo – comprising Dave Gahan and Martin Gore – are due to hit the road once again early next year in support of their 15th and most recent album, ‘Memento Mori’, which came out in March.

Having played at London’s Twickenham Stadium last month as part of a wider European tour, Depeche Mode will return to the capital for a concert at The O2 on January 22, 2024. Further gigs are scheduled for Birmingham (January 24), Manchester (29) and Glasgow (31).

The band will then head to Dublin on February 3 before returning to Europe for concerts in numerous cities, including Amsterdam, Berlin, Prague, Paris, Madrid, Barcelona, Lisbon and Budapest. That run of dates is set to conclude with two shows in Cologne on April 3 and 5.

Tickets for the UK/Ireland gigs will go on general sale at 10am BST this Saturday (July 15) – you’ll be able to buy yours here.

Depeche Mode’s 2024 tour dates are as follows:

Depeche Mode kicked off their 2023 ‘Memento Mori’ world tour in Sacramento, California back in March. They’re currently out on the road in Europe, with that stint due to wrap up next month. In September, the duo will begin an additional leg of dates across North America.

In a four-star review of the group’s recent London show, NME wrote: “What ultimately hits the hardest is the generosity of bangers and the graceful energy they arrive with.

“Look at that setlist: the bittersweet euphoria of ‘Everything Counts’, the furious stomp of ‘I Feel You’, a gnarly outing of ‘Wrong’, the Jacques Lu Cont dancey swagger of ‘A Pain That I’m Used To’, and that encore? ‘Just Can’t Get Enough’ into ‘Never Let Me Down Again’ into ‘Personal Jesus’? Come on. We’re in sexy goth heaven. You feel spoiled as an audience member, and we’d be lucky if this good feeling and compulsion of Depeche Mode’s current purple streak continues for years to come.”

Meanwhile, the band’s latest record was recently named by NME as one of the best albums of 2023 so far.

During an interview with NME last October, frontman Gahan explained that he was initially hesitant about making a new Depeche Mode album – their first since the death of founding member Andy Fletcher in 2022.

“It wasn’t something I dived into, I have got to say,” he said. “At first I put up quite a bit of resistance. I would say, ‘I don’t know if I still want to do this’; all the usual kind of stuff, but there was a bit more of that than usual.”