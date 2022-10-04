Depeche Mode announce new album ‘Memento Mori’, detail 2023 world tour

Depeche Mode have announced their 15th studio album, ‘Memento Mori’, and detailed a world tour for 2023.

During a press conference in Berlin today (October 4), frontman Dave Gahan and main songwriter Martin Gore previewed a piece of music from their upcoming LP, which they’ve been recording in Santa Barbara, California.

The pair are due to head to New York following the event to finish working on the James Ford-produced new record.

Advertisement

“We’re quite far into it now, the actual recording process,” Gore explained. “We’ve got all of the tracks finished for the album, without them being mixed.”

Gahan said that Depeche Mode had begun writing the material “a couple of years back”, before eventually reuniting in the studio this summer.

A “memento mori” is an object that’s kept as a reminder of the inevitability of death – a skull, for example. According to Gore, the album’s title was in place prior to the passing of founding member Andy Fletcher aged 60 in May.

“It sounds very morbid, but I think you can look at it very positively as well,” he continued. “In that [you should] live each day to the max. I think that’s how we like to interpret it too.”

Gore said: “After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.”

Advertisement

‘Memento Mori’ – the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Spirit’ – is set to arrive in Spring 2023 via Columbia Records. An exact date has not yet been confirmed.

Additionally, Depeche Mode have announced a world tour for 2023, including a concert at Twickenham Stadium in London. Tickets go on general sale at 10am this Friday (October 7) – buy yours here (UK).

Tickets for the North American leg of the stint also go on sale this week – you’ll be able to purchase yours here.

Next June, Depeche Mode will headline Primavera Sound in Barcelona and Madrid.

Depeche Mode’s 2023 tour dates are as follows:

MARCH

23 – Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

25 – San Jose, CA SAP Center

28 – Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

30 – Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

APRIL

02 – San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

05 – Chicago, IL United Center

07 – Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

09 – Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre

12 – Montreal, QC Centre Bell

14 – New York, NY Madison Square Garden

MAY

16 – Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

20 – Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis Antwerpen

23 – Stockholm, SE Friends Arena

26 – Leipzig, DE Leipziger Festwiese

28 – Bratislava, SK Národný Futbalový Štadión

31 – Bordeaux, FR Matmut Atlantique

JUNE

02 – Barcelona, ES Primavera Sound Festival

04 – Dusseldorf, DE Merkur Spiel-Arena

06 – Dusseldorf, DE Merkur Spiel-Arena

09 – Madrid, ES Primavera Sound Festival

11 – Bern, CH Stadion Wankdorf

14 – Dublin, IE Malahide Castle

17 – London, UK Twickenham Stadium

20 – Munich, DE Olympiastadion

22 – Lille, FR Stade Pierre Mauroy

24 – Paris, FR Stade de France

27 – Copenhagen, DK Parken

29 – Frankfurt, DE Deutsche Bank Park

JULY

04 – Lyon, FR Groupama Stadium

07 – Berlin, DE Olympiastadion

12 – Rome, IT Stadio Olympico

14 – Milan, IT San Siro

16 – Bologna, IT Stadio Renato Dall’Ara

21 – Klagenfurt, AT Wörthersee Stadion

23 – Zagreb, HR Arena Zagreb

26 – Bucharest, RO Arena Națională

28 – Budapest, HU Puskás Aréna

30 – Prague, CZ Letňany Airport

AUGUST

02 – Warsaw, PL PGE Narodowy

06 – Tallinn, EE Tallinna Lauluväljak

08 – Helsinki, FI Kaisaniemen Puisto

August 11 – Oslo, NO Telenor Arena

In August, Gahan and Gore were pictured together in a recording studio. “Finding stability in what we know and love, and focusing on what gives life meaning and purpose,” they captioned the image on social media.

Depeche Mode last week shared an image of a mixing desk and teased the something would be happening today. The group then confirmed an announcement for midday BST in Berlin.

Speaking to NME about the future of Depeche Mode last year, Gahan hinted that the band would get back in the studio in 2022.

He said: “There’s a tonne of stuff that we’ve done with Depeche Mode that I’m really proud of. I think that’s come with time and age. Martin put out a record last year which I really liked. I actually bought a copy because it wouldn’t feel right otherwise.

“I know he’s been pottering away in his studio as well, so I guess at some point next year we’ll get together. Hopefully at least to just have a chat about what we both feel like we could move forward with.”