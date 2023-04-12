Depeche Mode announce support acts for 2023 European tour

Depeche Mode have announced the acts that will be joining them as support on their upcoming ‘Memento Mori’ tour.

Announced today (April 12), the band – which is comprised of Martin Gore and Dave Gahan – shared the five acts that will be joining them for their string of tour dates across the continent and the UK later this year.

The update was shared on Instagram, where the iconic duo announced that Cold Cave and Young Fathers would be among the names joining them throughout their 34 upcoming shows.

Other newly-announced artists joining them include Berlin-based band Hope, former Savages singer turned solo star Jehnny Beth and British trip-hop band Haelos.

The European leg of the tour kicks off next month with two performances in the Netherlands, taking place on May 16 and May 18. From there, Depeche Mode will play a series of performances in countries including Sweden, Germany, France, Italy, the UK and Austria, before ending in Norway on August 11.

A performance at London’s Twickenham Stadium on June 17 is also featured in the upcoming shows. Find any remaining tickets here.

The upcoming tour dates are in support of band’s 15th studio album, ‘Memento Mori’, which was released last month.

Speaking with NME, Gore previously shared his appreciation for the Scottish trio, Young Fathers, who will be joining them on tour.

“I’ve been having to listen to a lot of stuff for remixes and support artists lately,” he said. “A band I thought were very unique were Young Fathers. I’ve been listening to their albums and watching live performances, and they’re just so different to everything else.”

Discussing the new LP last month, members Gore and Gahan also reflected on the passing of synth player and founding member Andy Fletcher back in May 2022, and told NME about their determination to support the next generation of artists.

“It’s a ‘get up and do it yourself’ spirit,” Gahan told NME of what inspires their continuously renewed appeal for new generations of acts. “Do it your way and don’t be told how to. Eventually it will work out for you.”

They also spoke of their appreciation for Welsh electronica artist Kelly Lee Owens – a former NME cover star who the band personally chose as a supporting artist on their US tour dates.

“We were given a massive list of potential support acts; some of them I knew, like Kelly Lee Owens who I actually really liked, and we decided she’d be a perfect fit,” said Gore. “What she does is very atmospheric and it never seems like there’s only one person playing – she really puts her soul into it.”