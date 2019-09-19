Depeche Mode film ‘SPIRITS in the Forest’ featuring fan stories and concert clips to hit cinemas

For one night only

A new documentary that celebrates the cultural impact of Depeche Mode is to be screened in cinemas worldwide.

SPIRITS of the Forest, a new feature-length documentary and concert film directed by the band’s longtime collaborator Anton Corbijn, will be shown in theatres for one night only on November 21.

The film dives into the “deeply emotional stories of six special Depeche Mode fans” and “weaves together exhilarating musical performances” filmed at the final shows of the band’s 2017/2018 Global Spirit Tour at Berlin’s Waldbühne.

Intimate documentary footage filmed in the fans’ hometowns across the globe will also be aired in the documentary.

Frontman Dave Gahan said: “I’m exceptionally proud to share this film and the powerful story that it tells. It’s amazing to see the very real ways that music has impacted the lives of our fans.”

Keyboardist, guitarist and co-lead vocalist Martin Gore added: “In today’s world of turmoil and divisiveness, music really can be a force for good and can bring people together.”

Tickets for the film, which has been made in collaboration with Trafalgar Releasing, Sony Music Entertainment and BBH Entertainment, go on sale on Thursday (September 26) at spiritsintheforest.com.

Fans can also find the the most up-to-date information regarding participating cinemas and sign up for event alerts. There are 2,400 cinemas in over 70 countries listed to show the documentary.

Depeche Mode’s fourteenth studio album, ‘Spirit’, was released in 2017. That year, Gahan told Rolling Stone how the record had been inspired in part by seeing what the band considers to be global devolution.

“I wouldn’t call this a political album,” Gahan said, “because I don’t listen to music in a political way. But it’s definitely about humanity, and our place in that.”