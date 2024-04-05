Depeche Mode mark ‘Memento Mori’ tour finale with epic ‘People Are Good’ video and remix package

Depeche Mode are marking the end of their extensive ‘Memento Mori’ tour by sharing a huge remix package of ‘People Are Good’ – check out the new video below.

Announced today (April 5), the new release celebrates the upcoming finale show of their monumental UK and European tour dates, and sees them offer up new versions of their 2023 track, which was released as part of their latest album ‘Memento Mori’.

The new video shared for the song is directed by Rich Hall and showcases an art-inspired variety of black-and-white snippets, capturing the seedier side of society.

As well as the new music video, new dimensions of the track have also been shared by the band, as they drop a digital release containing five new remixes.

These include new spins on the track created by Alessandro Cortini, Ludwig A.F., SiGNL, Obskür and Indira Paganotto.

Physical versions have also been shared too, with Depeche Mode releasing the final vinyl pre-order for their ‘Memento Mori’ White Label Remix Series – a monthly drop of 12” vinyl singles that build on the digital-only remixes of ‘Memento Mori’’s singles.

The final edition including ‘Before We Drown/People Are Good’ is available exclusively on the band’s webstore in the US, and at select physical retailers in Europe. Visit here to find out more.

The penultimate show of the band’s long-running tour takes place tonight (April 5) at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne, and wraps up with a second night at the venue on Monday (April 8). You can purchase any remaining tickets here.

Last June, the Essex synth-pop veterans took to the stage at Twickenham Stadium for their first show in the capital in nearly six years, and first since losing longtime bandmate and close friend Andy Fletcher.

The set was given a glowing four-star review, with NME describing it as showing the band “at the top of their game and bonded in fraternity”.

“Coldplay might insert LEDs into your gums while Muse recreate War Of The Worlds with some balls-out bombast, but there’s an effortless cool to Depeche Mode’s stadium approach,” it read. “The Anton Corbijn stage design is sparse and simple, with just the giant M lettering of the new record and some tastefully simple visuals, leaving everything else down to the songs and personality with no pyro or pratting about.

“They may be demigods to their leather-clad cult, but tonight Depeche Mode have never seemed so human.”

Around the release of ‘Memento Mori’, Depeche Mode also spoke to NME last year, and both Dave Gahan and Martin Gore looked to the future of the band after the current tour.

“The most important thing is to be putting out good music and that people like it,” said Gore. “Once we finish this tour we’ll take a break, then we’ll see if and when we feel like doing it again. Up until now we always have. You never know, and I’m not saying that in a negative way. We just take each project as it comes.”