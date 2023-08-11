Depeche Mode reveal support acts for North American tour

Depeche Mode have announced the acts joining them as support on the North American leg of their ‘Memento Mori’ tour.

Announced today (August 11), the band – which is comprised of Martin Gore and Dave Gahan – shared the three acts that will be joining them for their string of tour dates across North America starting next month.

On Instagram, the duo shared that Kelly Lee Owens, Young Fathers and DIIV would be the acts joining them across all 35 upcoming shows.

Kicking off their North American tour with three dates in Mexico on September 21, 23 and 25, the band will then head out to Austin, Texas. From there, Depeche Mode will make stops in major cities such as Miami, Brooklyn, Cleveland, Vancouver, Seattle, and San Diego.

The tour will wrap up with four dates in Los Angeles, California in December. Visit here for tickets.

The upcoming tour dates are in support of band’s 15th studio album, ‘Memento Mori’, which was released earlier this year.

Speaking with NME, Gore previously shared his appreciation for the Scottish trio, Young Fathers, who will be joining them on tour.

“I’ve been having to listen to a lot of stuff for remixes and support artists lately,” he said. “A band I thought were very unique were Young Fathers. I’ve been listening to their albums and watching live performances, and they’re just so different to everything else.”

Discussing the new LP earlier this year, the duo also reflected on the passing of synth player and founding member Andy Fletcher back in May 2022, and told NME about their determination to support the next generation of artists.

“It’s a ‘get up and do it yourself’ spirit,” Gahan told NME of what inspires their continuously renewed appeal for new generations of acts. “Do it your way and don’t be told how to. Eventually it will work out for you.”

They also spoke of their appreciation for Welsh electronica artist Kelly Lee Owens – a former NME cover star who the band personally chose as a supporting artist on their US tour dates.

“We were given a massive list of potential support acts; some of them I knew, like Kelly Lee Owens who I actually really liked, and we decided she’d be a perfect fit,” said Gore. “What she does is very atmospheric and it never seems like there’s only one person playing – she really puts her soul into it.”