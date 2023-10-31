Depeche Mode support acts for 2024 UK and European tour revealed

Depeche Mode have announced the acts that will join them on the UK and European leg of their ‘Memento Mori’ tour in 2024.

Announced on Instagram today (October 31), the band shared that there will be four different artists joining them across the 32 dates that take place between January and April 2024.

Nadine Shah will support the band for the UK dates in London, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow, as well as in Dublin, Antwerp, Amsterdam and Copehagen. Humanist, Suzie Stapleton and Deeper will split the remaining dates as support acts.

See the full list of dates with supports detailed below.

Responding to the news, Nadine Shah posted on Instagram: “Ten years ago I opened for Depeche Mode around Germany. They’re my ride or die band. This January I join them again cause I JUST CANT GET ENOUGH. See you there friends.”

Humanist, the brainchild of producer and Exit Calm guitarist Rob Marshall, previously worked with Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan on the single ‘Shock Collar’ in 2020.

Speaking to NME at the time about the project, Gahan said: “It’s great to work with people like this because they stretch you. Having been lucky enough to make music with other people for the last 40 years, I’m always looking for someone to take me out of my comfort zone. It makes me better at what I do in the long run. I learn so much from people with fresh ideas. Well, I nick so much – to be honest.”

Earlier this year, Depeche Mode discussed with NME their determination to support the next generation of artists.

“It’s a ‘get up and do it yourself’ spirit,” Gahan said. “Do it your way and don’t be told how to. Eventually it will work out for you.”

Last week (October 27), Depeche Mode appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, performing the song ‘Wagging Tongue’, which was the second single from their recent album ‘Memento Mori’, released in March.

‘Wagging Tongue’ also received a remix courtesy of Wet Leg in July.

‘Memento Mori’ is Depeche Mode’s first studio album since the passing of Andy Fletcher in 2022.

In a four-star review of the group’s recent London show, NME wrote: “What ultimately hits the hardest is the generosity of bangers and the graceful energy they arrive with.

“Look at that setlist: the bittersweet euphoria of ‘Everything Counts’, the furious stomp of ‘I Feel You’, a gnarly outing of ‘Wrong’, the Jacques Lu Cont dancey swagger of ‘A Pain That I’m Used To’, and that encore? ‘Just Can’t Get Enough’ into ‘Never Let Me Down Again’ into ‘Personal Jesus’? Come on. We’re in sexy goth heaven. You feel spoiled as an audience member, and we’d be lucky if this good feeling and compulsion of Depeche Mode’s current purple streak continues for years to come.”

See the full updated tour schedule below and buy tickets here.

JANUARY 2024

22 – London, The O2*

24 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena*

27 – London, The O2*

29 – Manchester, AO Arena*

31 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro*

FEBRUARY 2024

03 – Dublin, 3Arena*

06 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis*

08 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome*

10 – Copenhagen, Royal Arena*

13 – Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena**

15 – Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena**

17 – Hamburg, Barclays Arena**

20 – Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena**

22 – Prague, O2 Arena**

24 – Prague, O2 Arena**

27 – Lodz, Atlas Arena**

29 – Lodz, Atlas Arena**

MARCH 2024

03 – Paris, Accor Arena***

05 – Paris, Accor Arena***

07 – Munich, Olympiahalle***

12 – Madrid, Wizink Centre***

14 – Madrid, Wizink Centre***

16 – Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi***

19 – Lisbon, Altice Arena***

21 – Bilbao, BEC***

23 – Torino, Pala Alpitour****

26 – Budapest, MVM Dome****

28 – Milan, Mediolanum Forum****

30 – Milan, Mediolanum Forum****

APRIL 2024

03 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena****

05 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena****

08 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena****

*support from Nadine Shaw

**support from Humanist

***support from Suzie Stapleton

****support from Deeper