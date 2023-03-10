Depeche Mode talk ‘Never Let Me Down Again’ appearing in ‘The Last Of Us’

Depeche Mode have spoken about their 1987 track ‘Never Let Me Down Again’ appearing on HBO‘s The Last Of Us.

The track, which originally appeared on their 1987 album ‘Music For The Masses’, is heard at the end of the first episode, ‘When You’re Lost in the Darkness’. It is then featured again in the series’ sixth episode.

Streams of ‘Never Let Me Down Again’ saw a 220.5 per cent increase in the US alone thanks to its inclusion in the closing sequence of the hit apocalyptic show’s pilot.

“That was nuts,” frontman Dave Gahan said. “We didn’t expect that. It’s like it’s our time again and you can feel it in the air. It’s amusing to me, because we’ve fucking worked hard and we’re getting this weird recognition again of, ‘This band are important and cool and they deserve to be here’.”

He continued: “It’s incredible that we got that boost. We’re fortunate in that we seem to attract a young audience anyway. With each record there are 20-year-olds getting into it. But that’s just one track – I hope that anyone who discovered that song would be interested to get into everything else we’ve done.”

Elsewhere in the interview with NME, the band spoke about their long-awaited upcoming album ‘Memento Mori’, which will be released on March 24.

“The most important thing is to be putting out good music and that people like it,” Martin Gore said. “Once we finish this tour we’ll take a break, then we’ll see if and when we feel like doing it again. Up until now we always have. You never know, and I’m not saying that in a negative way. We just take each project as it comes.”

‘Memento Mori’ is Depeche Mode’s first record since 2017’s ‘Spirit’ and their first since bandmate Andy Fletcher died at the age of 60 in May 2022.

Gahan continued: “After Fletch passed and we had to continue I said, ‘Try to enjoy what you’ve got to do here and do the best you can’. You really don’t know if you’re going to be doing it again.”

Yesterday (March 9), the band released an eerie new song, ‘My Cosmos Is Mine’. The song is the second, following ‘Ghosts Again’, to be lifted from ‘Memento Mori’, and is set to serve as the album’s opening track.