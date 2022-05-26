Depeche Mode’s Andy Fletcher has died at the age of 60

Andy Fletcher, founding member and keyboardist of Depeche Mode has died aged, 60. No cause of death has been shared at this time.

“We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member, and bandmate Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher,” Depeche Mode said today (May 26) in a statement.

“Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint. Our hearts are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy in this difficult time.” No cause of death has been made public at this time.”

Fletcher was a member of the beloved synth-pop group for more than four decades since the release of their debut album ‘Speak & Spell’ in 1981. The album included chart-topping hits, such as ‘Dreaming Of Me’ ‘New Life’ and ‘Just Can’t Get Enough’. The band had their first international hit in 1984 with ‘People Are People’.

In 2020, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with longtime bandmates, Dave Gahan and Martin Gore and former members Vince Clarke and Alan Wilder.

Many are sharing tributes online to the late keyboardist, with Roger O’Donnell of The Cure writing, “This is turning out to be a very bad day for Rock and Roll…. very very sad news.”

“Gosh sad news for the mighty Depeche Mode,” Sister Bliss of Faithless said. “RIP Andy Fletcher keyboard warrior, gon way too soon.”

“Very sad news today,” Lol Tolhurst wrote. “I knew Andy and considered him a friend. We crossed many of the same pathways as younger men. My heart goes out to his family, bandmates, and DM fans. RIP Fletch.”