Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan announces new album ‘Imposter’ with Soulsavers

Dave Gahan and Soulsavers have announced a new album ‘Imposter’, which reimagines songs from acts including Neil Young, PJ Harvey, Cat Power, Bob Dylan and more.

The latest joint album between the Depeche Mode frontman and Soulsavers (Rich Machin) is described in press material as reinterpretations of 12 songs “from across genres and time periods” rather than a covers album. It’s released on November 12 via Columbia.

Included on the album are reinterpretations of Power’s ‘Metal Heart’, Young’s ‘A Man Needs a Maid’, Harvey’s ‘The Desperate Kingdom of Love’, Gene Clark’s ‘Where My Love Lies Asleep’, Dylan’s ‘Not Dark Yet’ and Mark Lanegan‘s ‘Dark Religion’.

Gahan said of the project: “When I listen to other people’s voices and songs – more importantly the way they sing them and interpret the words – I feel at home. I identify with it. It comforts me more than anything else.

“There’s not one performer on the record who I haven’t been moved by,” he said of the featured works.

Gahan added: “I know we made something special, and I hope other people feel that and it takes them on a little kind of trip – especially people who love music and have for years.”

‘Imposter’ tracklist:

01. ‘The Dark End Of The Street’

02. ‘Strange Religion’

03. ‘Lilac Wine’

04. ‘I Held My Baby Last Night’

05. ‘A Man Needs A Maid’

06. ‘Metal Heart’

07. ‘Shut Me Down’

08. ‘Where My Love Lies Asleep’

09. ‘Smile’

10. ‘The Desperate Kingdom Of Love’

11. ‘Not Dark Yet’

12. ‘Always On My Mind’

The first song from the album, ‘Metal Heart’, is released this Friday (October 8).

‘Imposter’ was recorded live as a ten-member band at the famous Shangri-La Recording Studio in Malibu, California in November 2019.

It follows Gahan’s previous collaboration with Soulsavers, 2015’s ‘Angels & Ghosts’, from which the project then became known as Dave Gahan and Soulsavers. Prior to that, ‘The Light The Dead Sea’ was released in 2012 under Soulsavers (featuring Dave Gahan).

Soulsavers, comprising Machin and Ian Glover, have worked with other musicians on joint projects including Lanegan and Josh Heinden. According to press material, only Machin – not Glover – has worked with Gahan on ‘Imposter’.

Meanwhile, in Depeche Mode news the band recently announced the release of a digitally restored version of their landmark Depeche Mode 101 concert film and documentary.